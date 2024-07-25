He then goes on to name Harris as an example of the party being “controlled by people without children”. Harris has two step-children with her husband, Doug Emhoff.

In the post criticising Vance, Aniston added: “I hope your daughter will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”

Aniston’s comments appear to be in reference to Vance’s voting with Senate Republicans last month to block legislation that would have established a national right to IVF.

JD Vance made his comments against Kamala Harris, who has two children. Photo / Getty Images

Aniston has previously discussed how she unsuccessfully tried to have children through IVF.

“It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” the Friends star told Allure in 2022. “All the years and years of speculation ... it was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it.”

She added: “I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Vance’s comments lead to backlash

Earlier this week, Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, who was also singled out by Vance in his “cat lady” remark, responded to the comments.

Buttigieg, who is a father to twins he adopted with his husband Chasten, told CNN: “The really sad thing is he said that after Chasten and I had been through a fairly heartbreaking setback in our adoption journey.

“He couldn’t have known that – but maybe that’s why you shouldn’t be talking about other people’s children.”

Meghan McCain, the daughter of John McCain, late Republican senator, saying that Vance’s comments were “activating” even the most conservative Trump-supporting women.

I have been trying to warn every conservative man I know - these JD comments are activating women across all sides, including my most conservative Trump supporting friends.



These comments have caused real pain and are just innately unchristian.



This is not who we are. https://t.co/VBpmDlzgEo — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 25, 2024

Ella Emhoff, Harris’ stepdaughter, also fired back to Vance. “How can you be ‘childless’ when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I,” she posted on Instagram, sharing an earlier statement by her biological mother, Kerstin Emhoff, praising Harris role as a “loving” and “nurturing” co-parent.