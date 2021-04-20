Jason Momoa surprises Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Tia for her third birthday

The Rock made sure his daughter's birthday was extra special. Photo / Getty Images

The Rock made sure his daughter's birthday was extra special. Photo / Getty Images

Leave it to "The Rock" to come up with the best birthday surprise.

Celebrating his daughter Tia's third birthday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of them together plus a message that poked fun at his daughter's taste in movie characters.

"Happy Birthday to my sweetest lil' Tia Giana," he wrote. "Loving, kind, tenacious and tough (like your mama;) and my greatest joy is being your daddy. I always, 'got you'."

The Rock, who voiced Maui in Disney's Moana, admitted his daughter wasn't as impressed as some may think by her famous father - instead, she prefers Jason Momoa.

"Now that she's finally starting to understand that daddy is Maui from MOANA, she has one very important question — 'Daddy do you know AquaMan?'"

Later he shared a photo of Tia with a signed photo from her favourite hero.

"Now this is getting ridiculous... For Tia's birthday she insisted AquaMan join us for breakfast — and then after we eat, she asked daddy to draw AquaMan so she can FRAME IT and hang it up in her room," The Rock wrote.

And that wasn't all - The Rock and Momoa organised the ultimate video surprise. And the loving father says her reaction was "priceless."

"I can't thank my brother @prideofgypsies enough for making this adoring 3yr old's birthday the best EVER," he wrote, tagging the Aquaman star.

It's not clear if The Rock managed to convince his daughter his Moana character is cool yet, but at the very least he helped give her a birthday to remember.