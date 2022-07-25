Jason Momoa involved in head-on crash with motorbike

A motorcyclist crossed the centre line and went "directly into the path" of the actor's car. Photo / Getty Images

A motorcyclist crossed the centre line and went "directly into the path" of the actor's car. Photo / Getty Images

Jason Momoa is recovering following a head-on car accident earlier this week.

E! News has reported the Aquaman actor was involved in a head-on involving a car and a motorcycle on July 24 in Topanga, California.

In a report obtained by Los Angeles news outlet KTLA, it was revealed a 21-year-old motorcyclist was riding his bike when he crossed the centre line and went "directly into the path" of the actor's car, resulting in the man being "ejected from his motorcycle."

The publication went on to say Momoa kept calm throughout the ordeal and exited his vehicle to find help for the motorbike rider.

After flagging down a passing driver and calling emergency services, the motorbike rider was transported to a hospital for "minor, non-life threatening injuries".

Momoa was not injured in the accident.

The news comes amid reports the star is dating Eiza Gonzalez seven months after splitting from his wife, Lisa Bonet.

While reports claim the couple called it quits last month, a source suggested when speaking to E! News, their whirlwind romance may not be completely over.

"They are both working and travelling a lot, so it's been challenging, but they are seeing each other when they can and really love being together," the source said, "They are hopeful that they can keep it going and plan to visit each other as often as they can."

After 16 years together and five years of marriage, Momoa and Bonet announced their shock separation in January with a joint statement on Instagram.

The statement read: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding - and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so - We share our Family news - That we are parting ways in marriage.

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy - But so that - as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other - to be who we are learning to become..."

It concluded: "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our Children. Teaching our Children What's possible - Living the Prayer May Love Prevail."

The pair are parents to 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf, while Bonet is 'The Batman' star Zoe Kravitz's mom.