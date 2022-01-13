The couple has ended their 16-year relationship. A joint statement posted on the Aquaman star's Instagram page said that Momoa and his wife were parting their ways. Photo / AP

The couple has ended their 16-year relationship. A joint statement posted on the Aquaman star's Instagram page said that Momoa and his wife were parting their ways. Photo / AP

US actor Jason Momoa has announced his shock split from his wife, actress Lisa Bonet.

The Aquaman star, 42, posted a joint statement on his Instagram page today revealing the couple were "parting ways in marriage" after five years.

They had been in a relationship since 2005.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception," Momoa's statement began.

"And so we share our family news. That we are parting ways in marriage.

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy. But so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

Momoa and Bonet, 54, share two children together, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived," they continued.

"We free each other – to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children.

"Teaching our children what's possible – living the prayer. May Love Prevail. J & L."

The pair were one of showbiz's rare long-lasting love stories, and were often dubbed Hollywood's "coolest couple".

Lisa Bonet, left, and Jason Momoa arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, 2020. Photo / AP

In September, Momoa brought his children to the No Time To Die premiere in London, though Bonet was not in attendance.

Bonet has not been seen on the red carpet with her husband in recent months, including the London premiere of his latest blockbuster, Dune, in October.

Momoa is the stepfather to US actress Zoe Kravitz, who is Bonet's daughter with her ex-husband, musician Lenny Kravitz.

The Game of Thrones actor has been known to gush about Bonet in his interviews.

"My wife is amazing," Momoa told People in 2018. "She makes me laugh and is just really quirky … We are a perfect fit."

In 2019, he said in an interview with Esquire: "If someone says something isn't possible … I'm like, 'Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f***ing possible."