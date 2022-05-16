The star is facing online backlash after he posted seemingly harmless vacation pics. Photo / Getty Images

Jason Momoa has uploaded a filmed apology to Instagram, just days after posting pictures of his recent trip to the Sistine Chapel in Italy.

As reported by Fox News. Momoa, 42, took to Instagram earlier this week to share photos of himself and some friends posing in front of the artwork inside the Apostolic Palace.

The only problem is that photography is strictly prohibited within the Chapel, as bright camera flashes can damage the artwork.

Momoa captioned the photo, "I LOVE YOU ITALY what a beautiful start to our day off enjoying ROMA". However, within minutes the post was bombarded with furious comments from fans believing the Aquaman star was receiving special treatment.

"We, regular people, are not allowed to film inside the Sistine Chapel," one user commented. Someone else said, "We can't take pics but ofc [sic] celebrities can. Nothing against Jason (I adore him) but it's not fair."

"All I remember about that place was 'no photos please'," another comment read.

The actor must have taken the backlash to heart because he posted a fairly sincere apology video just a few days later.

"I just also wanted to say, if you ever felt that I disrespected your culture, it wasn't my intention," Momoa said.

"I came here when I was 19 or 20 to experience the Sistine Chapel. I've always wanted to and now that I can, I gave a wonderful donation to bring my friends and crew because we only had a couple days off to experience these places."

He continued, "And then I found people wanted to take pictures with me, which is very odd, during a trip to the Vatican with all this wonder and they want to take pictures with me, which I don't get, but regardless, I did.

"I was very respectful and I asked for permission from what I thought, would be okay. I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone's culture. If I did, I apologise. It was not my intention. I paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church. I love you. I'm sorry if I offended you."

Momoa has been visiting historic Italian sites while on break from shooting his upcoming blockbuster Fast X. It will be the 10th main instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Fast X will release in May 2023 and also stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Sung Kang and John Cena.