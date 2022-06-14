The break-up comes only months after Momoa's highly-publicised divorce with Lisa Bonet. Photo / Getty Images

Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez have reportedly split.

The pair are said to have broken up after months of quietly dating, with a source saying the Aquaman actor, 42, and Baby Driver actress, 32, found they are "just very different people".

An insider told People: "They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public. They are in different life stages."

The source added the pair had been hoping "they might work it out" and had been dating exclusively since being introduced in February.

Multiple sources recently confirmed Momoa struck up a romance with Gonzalez, with one saying: "They are dating. He cares about her. He's in a great place, working on Fast X.

Jason Momoa is seen during the Fast and Furious 10 shooting on May 13, 2022 in Rome, Italy.

Another previously added about the couple: "They are both busy with work but are having fun together. It's nothing serious yet."

Momoa split with his estranged wife Lisa Bonet, 54, in January after 16 years together.

The pair were married for five years and had two children – daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13 – before they announced they had broken up.

Momoa and The Cosby Show actress Bonet became a couple in 2005 but waited until 2017 to marry.

The couple announced the end of their relationship on Instagram, saying: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… a revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become."