Jane Fonda, now 86, and Donald Sutherland, who was 88, were co-stars and lovers while filming the 1971 thriller Klute. Photos / AP

Jane Fonda has shared an emotional tribute to her former co-star Donald Sutherland after his death aged 88.

Fonda, 86, wrote on Instagram: “I am stunned to hear that Donald Sutherland has died. He was my fascinating co-star in Klute and we loved working together.”

Alongside her tribute, she shared a black-and-white photo of herself with Sutherland and director Alan Pakula on the set of the 1971 film.

Klute earned Fonda a Best Actress Oscar and sparked romance between her and Sutherland.

She wrote of her former flame: “Donald was a brilliant actor and a complex man who shared quite a few adventures with me, such as the FTA Show, an anti-Vietnam war tour that performed for 60,000 active duty soldiers, sailors and marines in Hawaii, Okinawa, the Philippines, and Japan in 1971.

“I am heartbroken.”

Fonda was openly opposed to America’s part in the Vietnam War and enlisted several high-profile stars including Sutherland to join an anti-war roadshow spearheaded by former army doctor Howard Levy.

At the time of their fling, Sutherland was married to Shirley Douglas, with whom he shared children Rachel and Kiefer.

Neither Fonda nor Sutherland confirmed the affair for decades. But speaking to Rolling Stone in 2018, Sutherland revealed that they were “lovers for a few years” and that Fonda initiated it when they were preparing to shoot Klute.

“We’d already been cast but had not started shooting,” he said.

“And one day, she made it very clear, via a somewhat provocative suggestion, that I should come home with her. And I just said, ‘OK’.”

The relationship ended in 1972, after which Sutherland married his third wife, Francine Racette.

With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more… pic.twitter.com/3EdJB03KKT — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) June 20, 2024

Kiefer Sutherland shared the news of his father’s death on social media earlier today, writing on X that he thinks of him as “one of the most important actors in the history of film”.

“Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that.”

Elsewhere, Michael Douglas, Henry Winkler, Nancy Sinatra and Elijah Wood joined those sharing their condolences on social media.

Douglas paid tribute to a “lovely, talented and curious man”, while Winkler, who co-starred with Kiefer in Ground Control in 1998, wrote: “Stacey and I send you our deepest sympathies ... your dad was indeed singular. Warmest, Henry.”