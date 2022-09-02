Jane Fonda has revealed she is battling cancer for the third time. Photo / AP

Jane Fonda has revealed she is battling cancer again.

The Golden Globe-winning actress and fitness guru, 84, took to Instagram on Friday to reveal she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and has already quietly started six months of chemotherapy.

Despite the news, she told fans that she felt lucky to have been diagnosed with a treatable form the disease.

This is the third time the actress has battled cancer, following her first diagnosis in 2010 when she was told she had breast cancer and underwent a lumpectomy in November to have it removed.

Then in January 2018 she had a cancerous growth removed from her lower lip and pre-melanoma growths taken from her skin.

The thrice-married mum-of-three said on Instagram about her latest fight with the disease: "So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I've been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and have started chemo treatments.

"This is a very treatable cancer. 80 per cent of people survive, so I feel very lucky."

Experts say the overall survival rate for people in the US with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is 73 per cent.

Fonda went on to admit she was in a "privileged" position as she has access to some of the world's best doctors.

She added: "I realise, and it's painful, that I am privileged in this.

"Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don't have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right

"Cancer is a teacher and I'm paying attention to the lessons it holds for me," Fonda continued.

"One thing it's shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one's community so that we are not alone.

"And the cancer, along with my age - almost 85 - definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities."

It comes after the veteran actress spoke to Vogue and revealed she had a facelift - admitting it's something she's "not proud" of doing.

The Grace & Frankie actress said, "I had a facelift and I stopped because I don't want to look distorted," she said in the recently published interview. "I'm not proud of the fact that I had [one]."

Adding, "Now, I don't know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, okay, you can get addicted. Don't keep doing it. A lot of women, I don't know, they're addicted to it."

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald