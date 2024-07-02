Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Jamie Foxx’s mystery hospitalisation: Actor reveals details of medical emergency last year

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read
Jamie Foxx suffered a medical emergency that put him in hospital for around three weeks. Photo / Getty Images

Jamie Foxx suffered a medical emergency that put him in hospital for around three weeks. Photo / Getty Images

It’s been over a year since Jamie Foxx was rushed to hospital over a “medical complication”. Now, more details are emerging about the actor’s health scare and his road to recovery.

Jamie Foxx’s mystery hospitalisation was due to the actor being stricken with a “bad headache” that left him unconscious for nearly three weeks.

The Ray Oscar-winner, 56, has kept the reason for his mystery hospitalisation under wraps until now, after his daughter Corinne Foxx, 30, revealed on April 12 last year he had “experienced a medical complication” but that “due to quick action and great care,” he was “already on his way to recovery”.

Read More: Jamie Foxx’s family provide health update following ‘medical complication’

Foxx has now been recorded by fans in Phoenix saying that a day before his daughter’s announcement he suffered an excruciating headache and asked his “boy for Advil”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He is then seen on the footage snapping his fingers as he said: “I was gone for 20 days.”

Foxx added he does not “remember anything” about his illness.

He also said he was in Atlanta when he was hospitalised, adding his sister and daughter took him to “the first doctor” they could find.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Foxx went on: “Next doctor said, ‘There’s something going on up there.”

But he said about his head condition: “I won’t say it on camera.”

Three weeks after his daughter’s initial announcement about his medical emergency, Foxx posted a message on his Instagram Story that said: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed (praying hands, red heart and fox emojis.)”

When rumours of what may have happened to him began circulating online, Corinne updated fans to say her father had been “out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

She added: “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!”

It wasn’t until last July Jamie gave more details about his condition, saying it was a “hellish” experience.

But he did not reveal any diagnosis.

He added: “I went through something I thought I would never, ever go through.”

But he stressed he was never left “blind” or “paralysed”.

Read More: Cameron Diaz ‘shocked’ and ‘saddened’ by co-star Jamie Foxx’s mystery health battle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Foxx added with tears in his eyes in his selfie-style video update: “I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear an update, but to be honest with you, I didn’t want you to see me like that, man.

“I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

Foxx was seen returning to shooting the Back in Action film with co-star Cameron Diaz, 51, in Atlanta in January – the movie he had been shooting when he fell ill.

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment