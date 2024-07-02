It’s been over a year since Jamie Foxx was rushed to hospital over a “medical complication”. Now, more details are emerging about the actor’s health scare and his road to recovery.
Jamie Foxx’s mystery hospitalisation was due to the actor being stricken with a “bad headache” that left him unconscious for nearly three weeks.
The Ray Oscar-winner, 56, has kept the reason for his mystery hospitalisation under wraps until now, after his daughter Corinne Foxx, 30, revealed on April 12 last year he had “experienced a medical complication” but that “due to quick action and great care,” he was “already on his way to recovery”.
Foxx has now been recorded by fans in Phoenix saying that a day before his daughter’s announcement he suffered an excruciating headache and asked his “boy for Advil”.