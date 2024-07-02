He is then seen on the footage snapping his fingers as he said: “I was gone for 20 days.”

Foxx added he does not “remember anything” about his illness.

He also said he was in Atlanta when he was hospitalised, adding his sister and daughter took him to “the first doctor” they could find.

Foxx went on: “Next doctor said, ‘There’s something going on up there.”

But he said about his head condition: “I won’t say it on camera.”

Three weeks after his daughter’s initial announcement about his medical emergency, Foxx posted a message on his Instagram Story that said: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed (praying hands, red heart and fox emojis.)”

When rumours of what may have happened to him began circulating online, Corinne updated fans to say her father had been “out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

She added: “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!”

Jamie Foxx was spotted in downtown Phoenix, where he told a small group of people that on April 11th, 2023, he had a bad headache, asked a friend for an Advil, and then woke up 20 days later with no memory of what happened. pic.twitter.com/wIhuvN9hCC — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 1, 2024

It wasn’t until last July Jamie gave more details about his condition, saying it was a “hellish” experience.

But he did not reveal any diagnosis.

He added: “I went through something I thought I would never, ever go through.”

But he stressed he was never left “blind” or “paralysed”.

Read More: Cameron Diaz ‘shocked’ and ‘saddened’ by co-star Jamie Foxx’s mystery health battle

Foxx added with tears in his eyes in his selfie-style video update: “I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear an update, but to be honest with you, I didn’t want you to see me like that, man.

“I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

Foxx was seen returning to shooting the Back in Action film with co-star Cameron Diaz, 51, in Atlanta in January – the movie he had been shooting when he fell ill.