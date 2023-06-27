Cameron Diaz ‘shocked’ and ‘saddened’ by co-star Jamie Foxx’s mystery health battle

Cameron Diaz is "saddened" after her co-star Jamie Foxx's health scare. Photo / Getty Images

Cameron Diaz was left “shocked and saddened” by her co-star Jamie Foxx’s health scare in April.

A source told People magazine this week of the actor’s mystery “medical complication” that “one day they were working together [on the Back in Action] set, and the next he was just gone”.

Foxx’s family “has kept his status very quiet”, the source added, though Diaz “wanted to be supportive and help out in any way”.

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz were set to co-star in upcoming film Back In Action. Photo / AP

Diaz had been out of the spotlight for years when the news first broke that she was returning to acting on Foxx’s film, according to Page Six.

Filming began on Back in Action in December 2022.

Foxx made headlines in March this year over an alleged “meltdown” on set during which he fired two directors, an executive producer and his driver.

Following this, reports circulated that Diaz had planned to retire permanently after filming wrapped on Back In Action and focus on her raising her daughter Raddix, as being a mother is something she loves “more than anything in the world”.

Another source confirmed this, telling People that the filming schedule had been so “intense and gruelling” that the star was “glad” it had wrapped.

Meanwhile, Foxx has been out of the public eye since his daughter Corinne shared on Instagram that he was “on his way to recovery” after being taken to hospital in April.

The Oscar-winning actor himself spoke out on Instagram in May, writing, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

Several of his family members have been seen visiting a physical rehab centre in Chicago.

Porscha Coleman, who starred alongside Foxx in Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! told Entertainment Tonight that he is “resting” and “doing well”.

“He’s going to be back. Trust and believe,” she said.

“If you’ve noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low … even when it came to dating … Foxx is doing it how Foxx should be doing it.”

Her statement came days after a Page Six report that Foxx is “recovering well” despite growing concerns from his fans.



