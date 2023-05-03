The 55-year-old actor has released a short but sweet statement on Instagram. Photo / AP

Jamie Foxx has released a statement following his recent health scare.

The actor has taken to Instagram with a simple message telling fans he appreciates “all the love” and despite being hospitalised for a medical emergency last month, he said he is “feeling blessed”.

In April the 55-year-old was rushed to hospital with his daughter, Corinne revealing at the time he was being treated by doctors after a medical “complication”.

Jamie Foxx has taken to Instagram with a simple message following his shock hospitalisation. Photo / Instagram

TMZ has since reported he’s still under the care of doctors more than three weeks later - and has not been able to take part in filming for his music series, Beat Shazam, which is said to have gone into production days after he fell ill.

The news outlet has reported neither Foxx or his daughter Corinne - who acts as the show’s DJ - will take part in the series and it will go ahead with a new host replacing the actor.

Foxx fell ill in Atlanta, Georgia while he was in town filming his new Netflix movie Back in Action with Cameron Diaz. No more details were given about the nature of his illness but Corinne insisted the Ray star is on his way to recovery.

She said in a family statement: “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Close friend of Foxx, Nick Cannon recently revealed he’s been to see the stricken star and declared he is “so much better”.

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz were in the middle of filming their new Netflix movie when Foxx fell ill. Photo / Getty Images

The Masked Singer host, 42, told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it.

“I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing.

“I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favour.”

Meanwhile, another insider told CNN Jamie is under observation by medical professionals, who are “still trying to figure out what exactly happened.”

The source said: “They are running tests.”

Foxx was last seen on set on April 10.

