Jamie Foxx reportedly ended up in hospital after a medical event, his family has shared. Photo / AP

Jamie Foxx reportedly ended up in hospital after a medical event, his family has shared. Photo / AP

Jamie Foxx was rushed to hospital yesterday after suffering a “medical complication”.

Foxx’s oldest daughter Corinne, 29, shared a statement on her social media “from the Foxx family” today, adding that the star is now in “recovery”.

“We wanted to share that, my father Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the statement began.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

She continued, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

A spokesperson for Foxx did not respond to a request for comment from Page Six.

Sources with “direct knowledge” of his condition told TMZ it was “serious enough that he was hospitalised”.

It comes after production on his upcoming film with Cameron Diaz Back In Action stalled last month over an alleged plot to steal $66,000 from Foxx.

One staffer on the film was sacked, The Sun reported - and it wasn’t the first hiccup on the film. after reports Foxx fired several senior producers on the film in a rage on set.

Film bosses have reportedly contacted police over the alleged scam, after it was revealed the staffer may have links to similar scam attempts on wealthy film stars in the past.

Production on the film so far “had been a bit of a nightmare”, according to one source.

“There have been a lot of delays, especially with the weather thanks to filming outdoors in London in winter, but the latest issue is a bit more sinister.

“One staffer has been sacked, and there are investigations after someone tried to get access to £33,000 (NZ$66,000) in cash from Jamie Foxx.

“It sounds as though they tried to offer up a Rolex watch as part of the deal but now there’s an investigation into everything going on. People will be glad when this thing finally wraps.”

Foxx initially announced Diaz’s “un-retirement” after he convinced her to return to acting on the film, though it’s rumoured the issues plaguing the production have left her wanting to quit again.



