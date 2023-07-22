Foxx, 55, was taken ill in Atlanta where he was filming with Cameron Diaz. Photo / Getty Images

Jamie Foxx seems to be on the road to recovery.

The Django Unchained actor was spotted filming a commercial in Las Vegas this week, three months after a mystery health battle saw him take a break from the spotlight, reports Daily Mail.

The star, 55, has been seen a few times this month, however sources close to Foxx have revealed that he is still not “100 per cent”.

Foxx looked chipper as he was seen in a gold-coloured racing car, filming for a campaign with BetMGM - a sports betting company in partnership with MGM Resorts.

The actor was said to be in “amazing shape” as he returned to work following his hiatus from filming, an insider told TMZ.

Another source told People: “Jamie was putting in really long days and was spot on. It was like nothing happened. You would have never known [he had a health issue]..”

Also starring in the ad is hockey star Wayne Gretzky, who posted a picture with Foxx, captioned: “One of the best nights of my life with the greatest person. Big things coming soon.”

The Sleepless actor also shared a snap of himself on Instagram, suited up for the campaign.

“Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon,” he captioned the social media post.

To celebrate his progress since the undisclosed medical emergency, Foxx threw a party at the Chicago rehabilitation facility where he attended on an outpatient basis, an insider told People.

The source revealed that Foxx “has been working really hard these last couple of months to get back to normal and has greatly improved since he first got to the facility.”

They said the actor held the party “to celebrate being better.”

Foxx made his official return to social media on May 3 to share his gratitude with his followers. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote.

The actor has been on a hiatus from acting while recovering from a mystery illness.

In April, the star halted production on his latest film Back in Action starring Cameron Diaz to recover from the medical incident. He recently delighted fans as he was spotted looking healthy and happy in various public appearances.

Last week, an insider told USWeekly: “Jamie is doing so much better and he’s starting to feel like himself again. He’s not 100 per cent and is still taking things easy, but he’s definitely on the road to recovery.”

They went on to say that Foxx “has a huge support system around him and his friends and family are making sure that he doesn’t take on too much.”

“Foxx is feeling really good and is excited to get back to work once the time is right.”







