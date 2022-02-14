Sorry ma'am, but drinks are now served exclusively in shoes. Photo / Channel 9

A Married At First Sight husband who performed The Worm during his wedding reception goes rogue and kicks off a brogue to enjoy an icy cold shoey during Monday night's cocktail party in what is actually the most civilised thing we've ever seen during eight years of weekly drunken dinners on this show.

The Worm and shoeys go hand-in-hand. The only real surprise is that a shoey has never been done on this series before. Every contestant who has ever been cast on Married At First Sight looks like they drink out of shoes.

As everyone gets ready for the first big dinner party of the year, we check in on each of them to see how they're feeling.

Things are still tense between Selin and Anthony after he quit their honeymoon in tears because she said he's not a real man. Maybe time has done them some good.

"I'm not gonna throw her under the bus," Anthony tells us softly.

That's a very mature path to take. And we're sure Selin will also be respectful-

"I definitely wanna vent to the girls — I won't be holding back," she informs us. "If I get there first, everyone will definitely be hearing my side of the story."

We meander down the hall and slink into Tamara's apartment to see if she's made any retail assistants cry today.

"I kinda hope there's people who don't get along," she says of the dinner party.

For once, we see eye-to-eye with her.

"I'm really looking forward to meting Holly," she adds. "She was desperate."

But not everything that comes out of Tamara's mouth is negative. She also has an optimistic side.

"I hope I'm the hottest," she whispers to herself.

Once she arrives and starts mingling with the other couples, she softens up.

"I've always wanted to go to Texas," she tells Dallas-native Andrew. "I'm really into serial killers and stuff. I'm literally obsessed."

Note: Tamara loves serial killers and hates retail assistants.

When Selin enters alone, she immediately starts looking around the room for a bus to throw her husband under.

"We were at (a) pottery (workshop) and he put clay all over my face," she tells the girls.

OK, yes, she has failed to mention the part about how she threw clay on his face first — but that's just unnecessary detail.

"He said what he had to say and he stormed off," she says of his honeymoon exit.

Again, she has omitted the part about how she called him a princess and declared that he's not a real man — but too many boring facts can bog down a fun story.

"That's so disrespectful," the girls gasp of Selin's big mean husband.

As the minutes tick on and more couples arrive, Selin gathers them all over and holds court — retelling the story again and again, in the exact same way.

" … But I'm not gonna throw him under the bus," she tells the growing crowd, promptly after throwing Anthony under the bus again.

Producers time Anthony's entrance perfectly by making his Uber driver do laps around the block so he's the last one to arrive. When he finally walks in, all the other contestants are on Selin's side and they shoot him dirty looks.

Al can't handle that the attention's on someone else, so he kicks off one of his boots, pours a beer into it and proceeds to perform a shoey. To be honest, his shoes are probably cleaner than the MAFS glassware.

The experts are more shocked than they were when they found out about the toilet toothbrush.

Al's wife Samantha is not impressed.

"I think Al needs to realise he embarrasses me," Samantha sighs about her husband.

It has been a week and she's still refusing to kiss him. Al's at a complete loss as to why they're not connecting and he's hoping this shoey stunt will show his wife how fun and carefree he is. Everyone loves a confident guy! But the shoey comes back to kick him. Samantha shuts down even more. A kiss will definitely not be happening tonight. It's never nice having to kiss someone with shoe breath.

Over dinner, everyone picks up their forks to chase Anthony.

"You say you wanted communication but you left," Dom puts Anthony on trial, armed with nothing but the warped details Selin shared with the group. "I don't see that as being communicating (sic)!"

Anthony refuses to share the ugly details. "There's more to it than that," he begins to reply but Dom still has things to say about this incident that she did not witness.

"But you left! You left! Why would a man who has come into the experiment ... why would you walk out?" she bellows across the table.

"It's a private conversation between me and Selin," Anthony says calmly.

Selin's exhausted from throwing her husband under the bus multiple times this evening. She sits back in silence and lets Dom lead the charge.

"I put him under the bus but I felt really good venting," Selin tells us quietly. "The girls have my back — and how it played out, it was perfect. The girls were angry with Anthony. It would've been the way I delivered my message to them."

Yes. The messaging of your smear campaign was very effective.

Things are getting way too toxic and manipulative. We need to get away from it. Where's that sweet boring couple from last night? Olivia and Jackson! Yes. Let's go check in with them.

"It's just been red hot," Olivia grins when asked about the first week of marriage.

"Is the sex really good?" Ella asks.

"Yeah! Yeah! Shit yeah," Olivia nods.

Annnd I think we'll return to the toxic end of the table.

Anthony politely asks Selin to go somewhere private for a chat. While he's still upset about the harsh things that were said to him on the honeymoon, he decides to put it aside for the evening and apologise for leaving the getaway early.

Selin refuses to make nice and the experts talk behind her back while watching the footage from their secret lair.

"There's a real sense of not letting him get away with this. It tells us a little bit about how she is in relationships … when you get it wrong, she's gonna hold onto it and make you pay," John Aiken observes, before delivery a cutting warning. "That's ultimately going to keep her single."

Yes, John — that may be correct. But throwing your spouse under the bus and turning everyone against them is more satisfying than being in a relationship.

Jeez, it's like you don't anything about psychology.