James Corden named Weight Watchers' new spokesman after being 'embarrassed' over his fitness

James Coden has revealed he has signed up to the health and fitness programme WW. (pictured in Gavin And Stacey in 2007) Photo / Supplied

James Corden has been unveiled as the new ambassador for WW, previously known as Weight Watchers, after becoming 'embarrassed' over his body.

The Late Late Show host revealed he has signed up to the health and fitness programme to help "shift the conversation around wellness."

"I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family," he explained.

"I don't want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I'm chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes".

Corden is the latest male celebrity to endorse the brand, alongside DJ Khaled and Robbie Williams.

"If 2020 taught us anything it was that taking care of yourself has to be a priority. I called WW because I absolutely believe that they have the tools in place to help me make this change," he said.

The TV host has been candid about his weight struggles in the past.

In 2017 he revealed he had lost 48kg since starting out in Hollywood, but that he struggled to cut bread out of his diet, especially when dining out.

''[I have] a sort of battle with food..."

'Then they delivered this basket of warm, fresh bread and we're like, "It's happening, we're doing it. Who are we trying to kid?" 'It's our nemesis, it's out to destroy us!'