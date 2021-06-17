James Corden 'almost killed' Friends cast in disastrous Carpool Karaoke segment

James Corden drove the cast of Friends around in a mini Carpool Karaoke segment. Video / The Late Late Show

James Corden drove the cast of Friends around in a mini Carpool Karaoke segment. Video / The Late Late Show

James Corden hosted the highly-anticipated Friends reunion last month - and now he's brought the cast back together once again.

But this reunion nearly ended in disaster on a mini Carpool Karaoke segment, reports the New York Post.

The 11-minute clip shows Corden driving a golf cart around the Warner Bros. lot, where the show and its reunion were both filmed, picking up Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc along the way.

The cast told Corden the reunion was an "emotional" experience for them all, before he attempted to lighten the mood by introducing a Carpool Karaoke segment featuring the show's iconic theme song I'll Be There For You by The Rembrandts.

Hesitant at first, the cast members then joined in, with Cox exclaiming, "I've always wanted to do Carpool Karaoke."

But when the singalong came to an end and Corden pulled the golf cart to a stop, he forgot to put the brakes on and it went rolling in reverse amid uproar from the cast.

The cast of Friends do a little impromptu CART-pool Karaoke. pic.twitter.com/4bvF1TMoiS — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) June 17, 2021

But after panicking for a few minutes, the cast members all disembarked without injury. They then headed into the Central Perk set as Corden nervously told the camera how he genuinely believed he'd been about to kill pop culture's favourite friend group.

Safely inside, Corden continued the conversation, with LeBlanc offering how he was affected by returning to the set with his old buds.

"We've had a lot of laughs. Some of it made it on camera, but the funniest stuff that happened between us, that never made it to TV, those are the memories we keep talking about," he said, looking to his co-stars for agreement. "Remember when this happened. Remember when that happened. America, or the whole world, never saw some of that stuff."