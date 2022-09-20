Jackass star Steve-O has revealed he's suffering a "midlife crisis on steroids", as he detailed his wild plans to get a boob job and a penis tattoo on his face. Photo / Getty Images

Jackass star Steve-O has revealed he's suffering a "midlife crisis on steroids", as he detailed his wild plans to get a boob job and a penis tattoo on his face.

The 48-year-old US entertainer and stunt performer, who kicked off his career when Jackass first debuted on MTV in 2000, revealed he had an "overdeveloped need for attention" and is finding it difficult to stay relevant as he approaches 50.

"When you get old, people don't want to see you. So if, like me, you have this overdeveloped need for attention – and that's putting it mildly – then the idea of people no longer looking at you is scary," Steve-O, real name Stephen Gilchrist Glover, told The Guardian.

And one of his grand plans to remain in the spotlight ahead of his upcoming stand-up tour in the US and the publication of his book A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I've Learned from a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions, is to undergo breast augmentation surgery and get an X-rated tattoo on his forehead.

"The theme that ties together all of these ridiculous acts is an examination of my body and how, on the cusp of turning 50, the instrument I rely on for attention is breaking down," he explained to the publication.

"As we barrel towards our inevitable demise, we wilt, and our bodies deteriorate, and it's this really sad dark thing. And that process is well under way for me.

"[The boob job] came from me being legitimately horrified to look in the mirror and discover that not only am I developing man tits but I literally have underboob too. And so I'm childishly lashing out at the god that enabled me to develop man titties. Like, if I'm going to be forced to have titties then god damn it they're going to be DDs."

And as for the penis tattoo, well, Steve-O said he hopes it'll detract from his ageing face.

"The penis tattoo follows a similar line of thinking. I feel compelled to draw attention away from the increasing wrinkling going on around my eyes," he said.

"Clearly, a big dick on my forehead is all anybody's going to be able to see, so it'll keep me young."

It comes after Steve-O made headlines in December for launching his own X-rated site, Steve-O Raw, which contains NSFW photos and content.

"I've become incredibly frustrated with all of the 'community guidelines violations' I'm constantly getting in trouble for on my social media platforms, and that's my main reason for doing this," he told The Sun at the time.