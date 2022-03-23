The Jackass crew expected the sharks to scatter when he landed, instead they attacked.

Jackass star Chris Pontius has opened up about a terrifying stunt involving a bunch of sharks that went horribly wrong.

It happened when the Jackass team were filming a stunt called 'Jumping the Shark' for the Discovery Channel's 'Shark Week'.

Speaking to news.com.au's podcast, I've Got News For You, Pontius said Jackass cast member 'Poopies' had his arm ripped to shreds during the underwater stunt, leaving it "dangling by the tendons".

Jackass stuntman 'Poopies' as his arm was left "dangling my the tendons" after a shark attack. Photo / Supplied

The stunt saw Poopies challenged to waterski off a jump in the ocean and land among a group of sharks.

"We thought the sharks would scatter when he landed off the jump, but instead they attacked him," Pontius told podcast host Andrew Bucklow. "Right when he landed, you knew it was gonna go bad.

"We were in an island country and we had to fly him to Florida. Luckily they were able to sew the tendons and blood vessels back and he made a total recovery."

Pontius was talking with news.com.au to promote the latest Jackass movie, Jackass Forever, which is available to buy or rent on digital as of today.

WARNING: Strong language

When asked his favourite stunt in the film, Pontius said it was hands down seeing Aaron, one of the Jackass crew, get punched in the groin by MMA heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

In the film they say that Ngannou's punch is the equivalent "to being hit by a Ford Escort at top speed".

"He holds the record for hardest punch in the world," Pontius said. "He (Francis Ngannou) was such a sweet guy, you know, enormous and just spectacularly powerful but he was really funny … when he hit Aaron it was hilarious."

Another moment in the film that got Pontius worried was when he had to flatten his penis "like a pancake".

"The director, Jeff [Tremaine] was like, 'God, you got to try this,' and I was really scared but it ended up not hurting that bad," Pontius said.

With six Jackass movies to his name, Pontius hasn't ruled out making more in the future.

"We made this one like it was the last one," he said. "Everyone went full on for this movie ... but you never know what will happen."