He returns after a five-year hiatus to play at some of Aotearoa's biggest outdoor venues. Photo / Supplied

Surf-rock legend Jack Johnson has announced his highly-anticipated return to Aotearoa this year, where he'll tour his newest album at some of the country's finest outdoor venues.

The tour kicks off on December 10 at The Outerfields at Western Springs in Auckland, before heading down to Napier's Church Road Winery on December 11.

The announcement comes just days after the release of Johnson's eighth studio album and first full-length record in five years, Meet the Moonlight. Despite being recorded in the midst of a pandemic, the project still manages to contain all the signature warmth and optimism Johnson is known for.

Meet the Moonlight is Johnson's eighth studio album and comes after a five-year hiatus. Photo / Supplied

Once again hitting the stage with his long-time bandmates Merlo, Adam and Zach, fans can expect to hear classic Jack Johnson hits like Better Together, Flake and Taylor, alongside soon-to-be favourites off the new album.

Johnson will also be joined by the New Zealand eight-piece reggae band The Black Seeds, who will be playing songs off their new album Love & Fire.

Johnson, 47, is one of the world's most successful acoustic musicians, whose decades-spanning career includes countless sold-out shows, more than 25 million albums sold worldwide and multiple industry awards as well as two Grammys.

Jack Johnson performs onstage during the Firefly Music Festival on June 22, 2014 in Dover, Delaware. Photo / Getty Images

The Hawaii-born singer was once a professional surfer and has previously expressed his love for the beaches of New Zealand. During his 2017 summer tour, he brought his family along for an Aotearoa holiday, calling the country "one of the most magical places in the world".

At the time he said his favourite memory from his many years of touring was a show at New Plymouth's Bowl of Brooklands.

"There's a duck pond between the crowd and the stage and people kept getting in the duck pond," he told the Herald.

"It kept happening over and over. Every time we tried to get them out, people kept getting in. It was funny."

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday July 1.

Jack Johnson Meet the Moonlight tour dates

Saturday December 10 - The Outerfields, Western Springs, Auckland

Sunday December 11 - Church Road Winery, Napier