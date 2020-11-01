Jacinda Ardern gets 'high as a kite' as Mary Poppins in new BBC comedy skit

She's already appeared in puppet form on BBC comedy show Spitting Image, and now Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has return to celebrate her election victory by smoking weed.

The sketch sees the return of Ardern's talking sheep umbrella, which debuted in the first skit inspired by Mary Poppins that went viral a month ago.

In the clip, Ardern's puppet tells her umbrella that "practically perfect people expect to win by landslides" before revealing just how she plans to celebrate.

"Well, maybe I'll do that thing I did just once when I was a kid," she says, before pulling out a joint and taking a long drag.

She then bursts into song, this time with a rendition of the musical favourite Let's Go Fly a Kite - but not the version that's been stuck in your head since you took the kids to see it at the Civic.

This version has lyrics like: "Let's get high as a kite / up to the gnarliest height".

And in a nod to the PM's recent admission she's smoked cannabis "a long time ago" ahead of the failed referendum, the puppet goes on to sing, "I said I only tried it once and I didn't like it.

"Politicians never say / that they like the Mary Jane," the song goes on, "so let's get high, high as a kite."

Her talking umbrella chimes in with, "She's so stoned she thinks her umbrella is talking to her!"

In the comedy sketch, the Jacinda puppet admits she's only smoked cannabis once. Photo / Britbox

It comes after Ardern revealed she voted "yes" for both the recent referendums, for legalising cannabis and euthanasia.

But the cannabis referendum preliminary results showed 53.1 per cent of voters were against the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill.

It comes after the previous Spitting Image sketch satirised the outcome of New Zealand's general election.

"Practically perfect people never boast," the Ardern-Poppins puppet said during the skit with an attempt at a Kiwi accent.

"We just get re-elected forever."

And then, of course, a musical number began in the tune of supercalifragilisticexpialidocious - called super-Kiwi-socialistic-empire-of-Jacinda.