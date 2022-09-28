A character in the new movie Don't Worry Darling has been based on Jordan Peterson. Photo / Getty

Dr Jordan Peterson broke down in tears during an interview after discussing the comments Olivia Wilde made about him.

Speaking with Interview Magazine about her latest film Don't Worry Darling, the actress and filmmaker explained the character Frank played by Chris Pine was based on the Canadian psychologist.

"We based that character on this insane man, Jordan Peterson, who is this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community," she told the outlet.

The star explained that incels are "disenfranchised, mostly white men who believe they are entitled to sex from women".

View the trailer for Don't Worry Darling here:

"This guy Jordan Peterson is someone that legitimises certain aspects of [the incel] movement because he's a former professor, he's an author, he wears a suit, so they feel like this is a real philosophy that should be taken seriously."

During an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, available to stream on Flash, the divisive psychologist was asked how he felt about Wilde basing an "insane" character on him.

"This insane man, this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community, incel being these weirdo loner men who are despicable in many ways. Is that you? Are you the intellectual hero to these people?," the Sky News host asked.

"Sure, why not. People have been after me for a long time because I have been speaking to young men, what a terrible thing to do," Peterson replied.

It was at that point the controversial commentator broke down in tears.

"I thought the marginalised were supposed to have a voice?" he said in tears.

Morgan noted that the topic was making the self-help author emotional.

"God, you know. It's very difficult to understand how demoralised people are, and certainly many young men are in that category," Peterson exclaimed in fury.

"And you get these casual insults, these 'incels' – what does it mean?

"It's like these men, they don't know how to make themselves attractive to women – who are very picky and good for them.

"Women, like, be picky. That's your gift, man. Demand high standards from your man. Fair enough. But all these men who are alienated it's like, they're lonesome and they don't know what to do and everyone piles abuse on them."

Morgan asked the media personality if Wilde's comments "stung" him.

"Oh, by that time, as far as critique goes, that was kind of low level," Peterson said.

"I mean, once I got painted as 'Red Skull', you know, a magical super Nazi, that was kind of the end of the insults.

"There's no place past that. So, when Olivia Wilde made those comments, the first thing I did was go look at the preview for a movie, which I quite liked. I thought, 'I would go see that movie probably'. And perhaps I will. It didn't really bother me."

Peterson said that he and his family talked about Don't Worry Darling and responded to the movie with a "degree of humour" which people misunderstood.

"I said, 'I hope that you know that if I had to be played by someone, I think Chris [Pine]… is a very good-looking man'.

"So that seems alright, you know, and then I said something like, 'I hope he gets my fashion style choice right when he plays me,' and it was a joke. All that was a joke."