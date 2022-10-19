Cam Mansell reveals his best and worst dating moments. Photo / Supplied

Welcome to the first season of the Herald’s dating podcast: It’s A Date. Join Herald dating columnist Lillie Rohan as she takes some notable Kiwis on a fantasy date, finding out about their relationships and love lives along the way.

Cam Mansel claims to have a lot of availability in his dating life but it’s not due to a lack of interest.

Between hosting ZM, searching for treasure on Celebrity Treasure Island and serving fashion looks that have even the most fashionable individuals quaking in their shoes, Mansel has more than proved he is a catch.

But when it comes to finding love there are certain things he enjoys, and things he would prefer to avoid like being given a single red rose on a first date.

“I went on a date one time and someone gave me a rose and I was just like, is this the Bachelor? Like, what is going on here?”

Thankfully, the radio host didn’t have an awkward rose-giving moment with It’s A Date podcast host Lillie Rohan. Instead, the two unpacked their best (and worst) dating moments over a glass of mulled wine in the Swiss Alps.

Dating ick:

For Mansel, he admits his dating ick is overconfidence.

“I think confidence is important, but if you’re over confident and you’re verging on arrogance, that to me is just a deal breaker from the get go.”

Humble bragging is okay but “you never wanna oversalt the soup”, he says.

A dating win:

First dates can be super awkward but there is one way you can win the heart of the radio host and it’s all in the convo.

“I hate a date that feels like an interview. Like it needs to be an even amount of conversation. Like I want to be asking you questions and you ask me questions and we’ll just roll with that.”

Flirty or friendly?

“I’m so oblivious to flirting sometimes my friends are like, You were flirting with that person. And I was like, Was I? And people will be flirting with me, and I’m just so oblivious to it.”

First date fears:

For many, a first date fear might be the banter is bad, your date smells awful, they go in for a kiss, you fall off your chair to avoid it, but for Mansel it’s way worse.

Prepare yourselves because it goes 0 to 100.

“One of my biggest fears in life, and this is such a weird thing, but like picture you are on a first date with someone and then like they have like some kind of medical emergency or worst case scenario they die,” Mansell jokes.

Excuse us while we go get the emergency contact details for our upcoming dates.

Are you a serial dater?

The personable reality TV star plays coy with his answer, “depends who you ask”, but ultimately he spills the tea in his answer, “you need to kiss a few frogs to find your prince.”

Mansel shares that he is slipping in DMs at the moment while he tries to find that “special someone” but he’s keeping his approach to dating pretty relaxed and happy to let things happen as they happen.

“I believe everything in life is a learning opportunity. Yes. Even if the outcome isn’t what you want,” he says.

It's a Date is a NZ Herald lifestyle podcast, with new episodes out on Thursdays.

It’s a Date is a NZ Herald podcast, with new episodes coming out every Thursday.

You can follow the podcast at iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.