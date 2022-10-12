FBoy Island host Shavaughn Ruakere knows a thing or two about FBoy's and bad dates. Photo / TVNZ

Welcome to the first season of the Herald's dating podcast: It's A Date. Join Herald dating columnist Lillie Rohan as she takes some notable Kiwis on a fantasy date, finding out about their relationships and love lives along the way.

If you're a heterosexual woman who has dabbled in the dating world, chances are you've come across your fair share of FBoys - also known as players or a manchild. And while they're usually good at the start, they're not exactly great for the heart.

Thankfully the first-ever guest on It's A Date knows a lot about those FBoys - given she's just spent a couple of weeks with 10 of them on TVNZ's FBoy Island.

While the show had its fair share of pre-season scandal in the shape of Wayde Brown, one self-confessed "aunty" might just be exactly what this show and NZ's dating pool need.

Enter Shavaughn Ruakere. Known for entertaining audiences as a What Now presenter, Roimata Ngatai on Shortland Street and even a gig on Dancing With The Stars.

The beloved Kiwi actress and It's A Date podcast host Lillie Rohan went on a fantasy date to Paris but were there any manchild-sized red flags? You'll have to wait and see.

While on their romantic date in the City of Love, Ruakere spilled the tea on some of her favourite - and not so favourite - dating moments.

Dating app or au natural?

Ruakere might be the host of New Zealand's own version of FBoy Island, but when it comes to dating there is only one way she likes to meet a potential boyfriend - and it's not through an app or TV show.

"I'm from this old-school Kiwi way where you go out, you get drunk, you hook up with a boy and he's your boyfriend," she tells Rohan, "I kinda missed the whole dating app scene."

While the apps were always a little "weird and strange" for the actress, like most people she found herself intrigued by them and while living in LA she couldn't help but give them a whirl.

"I found myself single in a new city, in a new country and the day we broke up I said screw it and signed up to Tinder and Bumble," Ruakere laughed.

But the dating encounters did leave her with some lifelong pals, so it turns out apps weren't all bad for the star.

Shavaughn Ruakere giving her "aunty" advice to the leading ladies of FBoy Island. Photo / TVNZ

Are you a romantic?

It's easy to romanticise Ruakere. She's confident, intelligent and very, very charming. Not only that but we grew up watching her on What Now, Shortland Street and for some, they even saw her on Power Rangers. Swoon.

She's the type of person women want to be and guys want to date, but as for being romantic, it's something she admits she is "crap" at.

"I love being romanced, but I don't know if I'm particularly good at it," she shares, admitting it's her current partner who is the Romeo of the two.

"I know with my partner, he's the one who remembers it's our anniversary. I'm the one who's like, 'oh what?'"

Worst date:

The star admits she hasn't been on many first dates, but she recalls one particularly bad one when she was living in LA and she went on a hike up to the Hollywood sign.

"It took us about an hour to get up there and by the time we'd reached the sign, I wanted out of this date." She laughs now, but at the time she was more focused on one giant red flag that stuck out.

"This guy was making jokes about his penis I was just like, oh my gosh. Why would you think that's a good idea? Such a red flag."

The secret to spotting an FBoy:

Some may argue she has a leg up on all of us having recently hosted a show about spotting FBoys, but Ruakere is no gatekeeper and tells Rohan, "Just look at what they're wearing!"

Don't judge a book by its cover ... unless it's an FBoy, according to Ruakere. "It was the hair, it was the clothing, it was the jewellery, the way they're wearing their sunglasses."

And of course, it was their bad bad behaviour. Thank goodness Aunty Shav was there to teach them the error of their ways.

Roimata died a tragic death on Shorty St, but thankfully no bloke dared to bring it up on a date. Photo / Supplied

First kiss:

Not everyone remembers their first kiss – not a lot of people want to remember their first smooch - but the actress can vividly recall hers.

"I was 14 years old," she laughs, going on to set the scene. "It was summer holidays, Whitianga and I think it was my very first holiday without my family, with another family. So it was my friend, a couple of us and her parents.

"We met some boys on the beach one day, 14 years old," shares Shav - in full storyteller mode - and the youthful group made a plan to meet back up after dark.

After successfully sneaking out they met at a party. Ruakere and a boy slipped away somewhere quiet, and it was then that she secured her first kiss, "there was a lot of tongue action. I was not prepared for that. I think. I think maybe I was extremely naive because I didn't even know that boys did that," she laughed.

And while her first kiss may have caught her off guard, one happy surprise was where she's landed now.

Ruakere shares that she couldn't be happier with her current partner and the "instant family" she gained when she met him after never ever having to date an FBoy.

And for anyone still looking to impress, the media personality reveals it's not always about the grand gestures but rather the small things that count when looking for love. Acts of service like reversing the car into the driveway and adjusting the seat so it's ready for her to hop in - these small gestures are Shav's happily ever after.

"That's chivalry," she swoons.



It's a Date is a NZ Herald podcast, with new episodes coming out every Thursday.

You can follow the podcast at iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.