Isabela Ferrer has accused Justin Baldoni of bullying and harassment. Photo / Getty Images

It Ends With Us actor Isabela Ferrer accuses Justin Baldoni of harassment amid his legal battle with Blake Lively

It Ends With Us actor Isabela Ferrer has accused the flick’s director Justin Baldoni of “harassing” her for information after she was subpoenaed amid his legal battle with Blake Lively.

Lively filed a lawsuit in December against Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios team, with their publicist and crisis PR representatives, alleging sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign. The defendants have denied the allegations.

Baldoni’s US$400 million ($678.5m) countersuit was dismissed by the judge in June.

Ferrer was subpoenaed by Lively in February, and has since been subpoenaed by Baldoni.

The up-and-coming actor’s legal team have also filed a rebuttal “for improper purposes” with “the aim of harassing” on August 12, according to People.