It Ends With Us actor Isabela Ferrer accuses Justin Baldoni of harassment amid his legal battle with Blake Lively

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Isabela Ferrer has accused Justin Baldoni of bullying and harassment. Photo / Getty Images

It Ends With Us actor Isabela Ferrer has accused the flick’s director Justin Baldoni of “harassing” her for information after she was subpoenaed amid his legal battle with Blake Lively.

Lively filed a lawsuit in December against Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios team, with their publicist and crisis PR representatives,

