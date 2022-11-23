Kanye West allegedly shared intimate photos of his ex wife, Kim Kardashian. Photo / AP

Kanye West allegedly showed explicit images of Kim Kardashian to Adidas employees.

The rapper - who has legally changed his name to Ye – reportedly showed intimate images of his ex-wife to Adidas employees in what many claim is him practising “intimidation tactics”.

Rolling Stone released an article this week where the 43-year-old singer was accused of showing off photos of the mother of his children that were not intended for anyone but him to see.

Speaking to the magazine, an employee of the sports brand said during a job interview in 2018, the rapper said, “My wife just sent me this,” before showing a “very revealing and personal” photo on his phone.

Two more sources also came forward in regards to the claims with one alleging the Donda singer showed “personal” images of the Skims founder to the Yeezy creative team.

Yeezy was in partnership with Adidas up until earlier this month when the company ended their partnership with West’s brand following his anti-Semitic tirade.

Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Photo / AP

Meanwhile, a third source claimed West is “not afraid to show explicit images or talk about situations that should be kept private”.

Speaking to the popular magazine, a former employee of Adidas said, “I feel it was a tactic to break a person down and establish their unwavering allegiance to him, testing and destroying people’s boundaries.”

It comes amid the release of an open letter titled The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership.

The letter is a detailed recounting by many high-ranking Yeezy employees who claim Adidas executives turned off their “moral compass” and consequentially allowed the rapper to create an “abusive” working environment.

The purpose of the letter was to urge members of the Adidas board to confront “the toxic and chaotic environment that Kanye West created” and “a very sick pattern of predacious behaviour toward women”.

Adidas CMO Eric Liedtke and Kanye West. Photo / Getty Images

It continued on to say, “He has, in years past, exploded at women in the room with offensive remarks and would resort to sexually disturbing references when providing design feedback. This type of response from a brand partner is one that Adidas employees should never be subjected to, nor should Adidas leadership ever tolerate.”

In response to the letter, a representative for the Adidas brand spoke to the Guardian and said, “Adidas does not tolerate hate speech and offensive behaviour and therefore has terminated the Adidas Yeezy partnership.

“We have been and continue to be actively engaged in conversations with our employees about the events that led to our decision to end the partnership. They have our full support, and as we’re working through the details of the termination, we have been clear that we want to keep our employees’ talent and skills within the organization.

“Having said this, we will not discuss private conversations, details or events that led to our decision to terminate the Adidas Yeezy partnership and decline to comment on any related speculation.”

West and Kardashian are yet to comment on the claims.