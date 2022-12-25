Khloe Kardashian and her family enjoyed an extravagant Christmas Eve party. Photos / Instagram

A family that appears to embody the adage “go big or go home” on the most mundane days of the year, the Kardashian-Jenners have gone all out to ring in Christmas 2022.

Posts on Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie’s social media accounts reveal an extravagant Christmas Eve party which included extreme festive decor and a performance by singing sensation Sia.

Kim Kardashian and Sia at the Kardashian family Christmas party. Photos / Instagram

Kim, dressed in a glittering silver gown, posted footage from the lavish affair to the TikTok account she shares with daughter North. The nine-year-old wore a sparkling black suit and wowed the family’s crowd when she performed “My Snow Man and Me” alongside Sia.

Meanwhile Kourtney Kardashian arrived in a cream two piece and sister Khloe wore a striking red dress and diamonds accessorising with a twinkling Santa Claus purse. Her daughter True teamed her red dress with a big red bow in her hair.

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up for the family Christmas bash. Photos / Instagram

The Kardashian’s little sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, were also in attendance and dressed in similarly glamorous looks.

Kylie Jenner's Christmas party look. Photo / Instagram

While Kendall wore glittering red, Kylie and her daughter, Stormi, dressed in matching outfits with black lace trim. The beauty mogul posted footage of herself drinking tequila shots and partying with friends including her best mate Anastasia Karanikolaou.

According to Page Six, it’s unclear whether family matriarch Kris Jenner was in attendance.

Fans have surmised perhaps she didn’t make it to the festive family bash given Khloe’s mention of her purse, worn “in honour of my mummy.”

The event also featured a giant red ball pit and later in the night Kim shared footage of herself drinking champagne and eating mini hotdogs.