Impostor poses as Riverdale star Lili Reinhart

A person contacted magazines pretending to represent Lili Reinhart.

Lili Reinhart has spoken out on social media alleging someone contacted a magazine posing as her.

The person who contacted the outlets allegedly posed as Reinhart's publicist, according to the Daily Mail. The fake publicist then organised interviews with someone posing as the Riverdale star and spoke about the new season of the show.

The 24-year-old actress addressed the incident on Instagram: "For some bizarre reason, someone impersonated me in an interview with @seventeen," she wrote. "Nothing inappropriate was said, but those were not my words and I wanted to address it."

It followed a statement by Seventeen magazine and tweets from a staff writer for the Daily Express, who both admitted to being duped.

"It's been brought to my attention that the interview I shared with Lili Reinhart was fake, and someone has been impersonating Lili and her publicist," the Daily Express' TV reporter Lucas Hill-Paul shared on Twitter.

Seventeen posted: "Today, we briefly published a story with information we were led to believe was from Lili Reinhart. However, it was brought to our attention that the person who contacted us was, in fact, an impersonator and had no connection to the Riverdale star."

"We reacted swiftly by removing the story from our site and regret the erroneous reporting."

The articles published by the outlets revealed hinted Betty and Archie could rekindle their romance in the new season. Archie is played by New Zealand actor KJ Apa.

The fifth season of the CW show Riverdale, which screens on Netflix in New Zealand, will feature a time jump in the fourth episode. Fans addicted to the teen mystery show are eager to know what happens to their favourite characters.

Reinhart revealed to The Late Show host Stephen Colbert that Betty is training for the FBI as a 25-year-old during the time jump.

The actress previously dated her co-star Cole Sprouse, who plays the character Jughead. The couple split midway through last year.