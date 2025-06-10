Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment
Updated

Iconic New Zealand TV shows that should come back

Jenni Mortimer
By
Chief Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

First trailer released for Celebrity Treasure Island 2023. Video / TVNZ

There’s something special about local content in Aotearoa.

Maybe it’s hearing our accents on screen, seeing locations that are meaningful to us, or inevitably having one degree of separation from some part of the show in a way that’s so New Zealand.

If your uncle wasn’t the boom operator

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment