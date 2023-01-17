Josh Kronfeld on third chances, a ‘nightmare’ season and Charlotte Dawson

Josh Kronfeld is returning for his third season of Treasure Island. Photo / TVNZ

Josh Kronfeld has led an incredible life. The Hastings-born openside flanker played 54 test caps for the All Blacks, became a successful TV presenter, married his dream woman and had two kids, and is the only person to have won Celebrity Treasure Island NZ twice.

In the afternoon heat of a remote village in Fiji, the All Black great opens up on his regrets, finding joy in waves and his friend Charlotte.

“I swore I wouldn’t do it again,” says Josh Kronfeld, who is back in Fiji for Treasure Island Fans vs. Faves.

So why is he back?

“I’m a great believer in not putting too much thought into s**t. And so now that I’m here and everyone’s going, ‘oh, you must be excited’, I’m going, ‘I don’t know what I feel about it, to be honest’.”

In 2004 Kronfeld won his first season, however, he refers to the 2005 Superstars of Treasure Island and its contestants as “a nightmare”.

“I just didn’t really want to go through that and have those feelings again.”

Kronfeld says that this was a total contrast to his first season where he made lifelong friends, and recalls incredible moments with the late Charlotte Dawson.

“After the camera was gone, people could be themselves and, you know, Charlotte Dawson, you got to understand some of the heartache that she’d gone through.”

Model and host Dawson, took her own life in 2014 after suffering continued traumatic abuse and bullying from online trolls. The tragedy shocked the entertainment world.

“And then she didn’t quite get through it all, you know?” says Kronfeld.

Kronfeld and Dawson got to know each other on the set of Treasure Island in 2004.

Thinking back to the laughs on the island with Dawson and the bond he was able to create with her, Kronfeld counts himself lucky: “But I got a pretty special moment out of it when I think about it now. It’s only when I think about it now I go, ‘wow I did quite good out of Treasure Island because of that’.”

Humour was the common denominator for the friendship, with Kronfeld also revealing that Maz Quinn and Brent Todd added to the fun on the island.

“The humour and stuff was sensational, you know? And then I made some great friends, long-term friends out there.”

But Kronfeld does not speak so highly of his second win.

“Then on the flip-side of the second show, I can’t remember a nice moment in it. Because suddenly it was money to be won, so some people were super desperate.

“There was underhandedness and rule-breaking and it just wasn’t fun.”

Kronfeld knows that this season, just like in his All Black days, there’s a target on his back, which the double winner is somewhat pleased that his competitors have placed on him “They would be morons if they didn’t,” he laughs.

But the 51-year-old says unlike last time, he’s here to help and pass on some of his wisdom.

“I know how to play the game. I don’t necessarily play it either. Even if it’s the opposition, I can help them through something. That’s just what you do as a nice person.”

It’s clear that mentoring comes naturally to Kronfeld, passing on wisdom, banter and even physio advice to cast and crew.

“It’s a lovely to watch people’s eyes and stuff when they achieve something that they didn’t think they were going to achieve. So even if it’s the opposition and you give them that moment.”

And having mentored decades of rugby players as a coach and friend, does he think modern rugby players have it easier than his cohort did in the 90s?

“I don’t think we can make comparisons in some respects. I’d say yes, some things are tougher. Yes, some things are easier. I didn’t have to deal with social media.”

In fact, Kronfeld still won’t concede to social media: “I’ve tried, I lasted two weeks on Facebook. On Instagram - almost a year or two years. And now I just can’t be bothered with it. It just does my head, you know.”

But he will admit that social media may have caused some accountability with players, “or they feel that they need to be more accountable”, he shares.

But when it comes to criticism, Kronfeld says rugby fans and media are just as passionate and critical as in his day and he’s now looking forward to what makes him happy.

For the retired athlete, it’s all about getting some waves, with surfing being something he does for his mental health and to help him reset.

“I need to have that to get refreshed - my wife knows it. She goes, ‘you need to go for a surf’.”

But he’s not ready for his post-Treasure Island surf yet, confessing there might be some life-altering moments in this season too.

“Sitting around a fire or whatever, it’ll be nice. And then you get to know every one of them and maybe they want to offer stuff up.”

And while he admits he may not be “as fit as I used to be” he knows that he will be seen as the one to get rid of this season.

“I think people want to get rid of me as soon as they can. Initially, it’s about just playing the team game.

“And then about mid-stride and it’s actually a little bit of self-preservation, then when you get to the finals it doesn’t really matter - just leave it all out there.



