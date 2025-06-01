“To be perfectly honest, I had to go online and find out what the letters mean,” Cato says.

Cato was appointed a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) in 2006, and will now be able to add an upgraded ONZM next to her name.

“So when I got the original email, I actually thought it was a scam, because we get so many scam emails these days. And I thought, ‘Oh, look, I won’t even bother opening it’.”

Curiosity got the better of the entertainer, who, a few days later, found out the email was very much the real deal.

“I went, ‘Oh, you know, wouldn’t that be nice?’, so I opened it up and it looked very official, and it had all these documents and all the rest of it. And I had to actually sit with it for a moment because it was a big shock.”

Now the news has sunk in, Cato admits there’s a profound impact to being awarded for something that champions tamariki, whānau, community, as well as arts and culture.

“It feels absolutely amazing,” Cato says, through tears.

Suzy Cato has been on New Zealand screens for more than 35 years. Photo / Supplied

“Our storytelling, our songwriting, our creation, our creativity that brings us together and unites us and helps tell our story and paint our picture.

“I’m getting teary as I talk about it because it’s an incredible honour to have your mahi acknowledged, because it’s not just me as a presenter - you work together as an amazing team. Every programme that I’ve been a part of has had an incredible team of writers and researchers, and directors.”

Cato wanted to share the honour with producer and director Rex Simpson, the visionary behind children’s programmes such as What Now, Play School, You and Me and Suzy’s Big Day Out, as well as every crew who helped her bring her message to the nation.

“They are with me as I receive this.”

Cato became a household name in the early ’90s as the host of You And Me followed by Suzy’s World.

Cato credits these shows as some of her career highlights and the most impactful, as she became a vessel for helping Kiwi kids “learn through osmosis”, thanks to songs like See You, See You Later and It’s Our Time.

“My appreciation for this broadcast medium came about through letters written to me asking for help with things like child abuse - these are kids that had never met me before - and here I am, 21, having lots of fun making telly, and it put into perspective what an opportunity this was.”

Now 56, Cato is an accomplished author, having released several children’s books, as well as a podcaster, singer and songwriter, dedicating her craft to children’s music.

“Everything has been a gift - and it’s not been delivered on a plate, crikey,” Cato says with a laugh, admitting she’s had to do a lot of door knocking, and get a lot of ‘no’s’ before getting some of her projects off the ground.

Outside the spotlight, Cato is also passionate about helping children meet their educational milestones and volunteers her time and expertise to the New Zealand Book Council, Storylines Children’s Literature Charitable Trust, and Menza.

She is an ambassador of organisations such as the SPCA and Pink Shirt Day, a founding member and chair of Kiwi Kids Music Trust, and is a key organiser of the New Zealand Children’s Music Awards each year.

Suzy Cato on You & Me. Photo / NZ on Screen

Cato hopes being recognised as part of the King’s Birthday Honours will bring to light the importance of local content and how that shapes those who will inherit Aotearoa.

“Kids first - if we are planning and programming and preparing with kids in mind, then we are looking to the future. We are looking to the heart and to the soul, not just to the bottom line,” she says.

“It is so important that we take families into account with all that we are doing because they are our future. And the kind of child that we want to take over the world is the one that we are building now.”

Cato believes if kids are encouraged to enjoy arts and content that is local and champions the unique New Zealand voice, they will continue to do so as adults.

“They will respect and honour our country, our whenua, our land, because they are learning how to look after it now. So, they will look after us as we age because we’re looking after them now.”

After 35 incredible years in Kiwis’ lives, what’s the key message she hopes her legacy has created?

Through tears, Cato bursts into her iconic song, “It’s our time, kia ora, talofa. It’s our time...

“So be kind, be caring, look out for each other. Look at people with love and look for the best in them always.”

Jenni Mortimer is the New Zealand Herald‘s chief lifestyle and entertainment reporter. Jenni started at the Herald in 2017 and has previously worked as lifestyle, entertainment and travel editor.