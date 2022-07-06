Taika asked the star whether she had ever wanted to be in a Star Wars movie. Video / Rolling Stone

Taika Waititi revealed an embarrassing moment he had while filming the latest Thor movie.

The popular New Zealand actor and director is set to start directing an upcoming Star Wars film and admitted that while discussing his next move with Natalie Portman, he forgot an important detail.



Speaking to Rolling Stone, the star said while he and Portman were filming Thor: Love and Thunder, he asked if she would be open to working together again.

"She said to me, 'What are you up to next?' I said, 'Oh, I'm trying to work on a Star Wars thing. Have you ever wanted to be in a Star Wars movie?'"

The reporter quickly joked: "You did not say that to her," knowing the actress had already starred in the franchise. Waititi laughed: "I forgot about those ones."

Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson attend the UK Gala screening of Thor: Love and Thunder. Photo / Getty Images

When asked what his response was to the awkward moment, the director pondered before saying, "She said, I've been in a Star Wars movie and I went …" he paused sheepishly, "Should we do another take?"

Portman appeared as Padmé Amidala in The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. The initial film in the prequel trilogy debuted in 1999 with the story concluding in 2005.

Waititi later revealed in the interview he doesn't want to rush the filming process of the upcoming Star Wars film and when asked how he feels about the trend of Star Wars projects being abandoned, the director said: "Might happen to me."

He went on to say: "And I think Taika [of] 10 years ago would be so panicked and nervous at the prospect of that. But if it's not right, it's not right. If it's not ready, it's not ready. [With] Star Wars, I don't want to rush.

"It's something I wouldn't want to just leap into and not feel that it's unique, it's my film, and it makes sense. Because that would be a disaster.

"I'm writing at the moment. So I'm gonna do my best to come up with an idea that everyone loves."