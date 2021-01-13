'I feel so sad that I did that to myself': Rebel Wilson shares weight loss anguish

Rebel Wilson posted this pic with Ant Middleton to her Instagram with the caption: "This is what I look like 3 days into the Mexican wilderness with @antmiddleton". Photo/ Rebel Wilson / Instagram

Rebel Wilson reveals that learning how to love herself properly was the secret behind her 28kg weight loss.

The Pitch Perfect star, 40, opened up on the emotional struggle that led to weight gain in her 20s on Ant Middleton's Straight Talking series on Sky One.

Embarking on a journey of self-discovery through Mexico with Middleton, Rebel revealed that her weight loss had been a long time coming.

Rebel said: "I wasn't loving myself in the way that I should from 20 to 40 – that's 20 years.

"I feel so sad that I did that to myself, just not loving yourself in the right way."

While photos of the comedy star show her looking fit, healthy and happy not everything about her body transformation has been positive, with Wilson admitting to feeling conflicted.

She says: "It's hard because I was so self-confident and don't want to project a message to people that girls can't be happy with themselves at bigger, plus sizes, because I was living the life."

Not only has Wilson struggled with her own mixed feelings, the actor has also been forced to suffer backlash from critics.

She explains: "People go 'you're not the same, you're not funny anymore', and I'm like, 'screw you guys'."

After a comment from host Ant, 40, suggesting the rules are different for male actors who lose weight, Rebel was quick to agree.

"Yeah, and they're like 'give him an Oscar'. But when women do it, it's like 'how dare she?' Or 'she's trying to get a man'."

Wilson also touched on the fact that her eating was driven by emotion in an interview on the Drew Barrymore Show late last year.

"I think what I mainly suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally – there is a lot of stressful stuff that comes with it – and I guess my way of dealing with it was eating doughnuts.

"So I was working on the mental side of things and thinking why was I doing that? And why wasn't I valuing myself and having better self-worth?"