Rebel Wilson's personal trainer shares workout tips for 2021

Rebel Wilson embarked on a "year of health" journey in 2020, with help from trainer Jono Castano. Photo / Supplied

Rebel Wilson's personal trainer Jono Castano has shared tips and tricks for embarking on a "year of health".

The Australian trainer and founder of Acero Gym worked with the "Pitch Perfect" star last year, where she went from consuming 3,000 calories a day to reaching her goal weight of 75kgs.

"The New Year is always a great place to start for a fitness goal," Castano told Page Six Style.

"The holidays are over, and most people are getting back into their routines, so this is where making room for your health in your day-to-day life can be made."

Keep yourself accountable

According to Castano, the first step in achieving a goal is to "make it known to anyone that will listen. This keeps you accountable as you will get constantly reminded about it."

Set achievable goals

When setting goals for the year ahead, Castano recommends committing to something that is "attainable and realistic, but also measurable."

"If 2021 is going to be the year you put your health first…make sure 80% of the time, what you do is towards that goal," he explained. "

The other 20% of the time life happens, you will have birthdays, dinners with friends, holidays and other sorts of things, allow yourself to enjoy that but make sure when it's over, you get right back into it."

How long to work out for

Castano tells his clients to get moving for at least 45 minutes a day, whether it's a sweat-dripping workout or low intensity.

"One of my biggest things is 45 daily…Everyone has 45 minutes somewhere and it doesn't have to be a grueling sweat-sesh either, it could even just be a walk." he explained.

What excercise to do

Wilson's six-day workout routine reportedly combined HIIT, mobility, and weights, and while her workouts sometimes incorporated tire flips and battle ropes, Castano offered tips for building strength in at-home workouts.

"Utilize what you got but if you feel like it is getting a bit boring, adding in some new equipment will help," he said. "Resistance bands and hand weights are easy to store and can definitely amp up an any home workout."

The real secret

"First and foremost, for me, I always want my clients to enjoy their workout," says Castano.

"If you don't enjoy it, you won't do it. Finding a workout you enjoy and can fit into your schedule is important."