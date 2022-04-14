'I don't care about my weight': Selena Gomez hits back at critics

Selena Gomez attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Selena Gomez attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Selena Gomez doesn't "care about [her] weight".

The 29-year-old star has hit back at her critics on social media, insisting she's perfectly happy with her appearance and the way she lives her life.

The brunette beauty said in a TikTok video: "B****, I am perfect the way I am."

Selena claimed she doesn't pay too much attention to her weight and she doesn't obsess about her appearance, either.

She said: "I'm trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich.

"But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people b**** about it anyway. 'You're too small, you're too big, that doesn't fit.'"

Selena - who has more than 300 million followers on Instagram - previously explained that her weight fluctuates because of her Lupus diagnosis.

The singer explained how her medication influences her weight.

She said: "I fluctuate a lot with my weight.

"It's the medication I have to take for the rest of my life - it depends on even the month, to be honest. So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And in reality, that's just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what's happening in my life."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Selena admitted she's "excited" to turn 30.

The Lose You to Love Me hitmaker is set to celebrate her landmark birthday on July 22, and Selena can't wait for the next chapter of her life.

She explained: "I love growing up.

"When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I'm like, 'Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn't be more thrilled.' I've stopped caring about what people have to say, and that's been wonderful."