I Am: Celine Dion gives us a raw and honest look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. Video / Prime Vide

Celine Dion had a heartbreaking reaction while discussing her health battle with stiff person syndrome.

A trailer for the star’s self-titled documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, was released this morning giving fans their first look at the Power of Love musician’s reality of living with her diagnosis.

Dion, 56 — who was diagnosed with the rare condition in December 2022 — has used her upcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary to speak candidly about her health for the first time, appearing to break down in tears while doing so.

Celine Dion breaks down in the trailer for her documentary, I Am: Celine Dion. Photo / Prime Video

In a heartbreaking scene, the singer can be seen saying, “I’m ready” before she goes on to confess, “If I can’t run, I’ll walk.”

Admitting the condition has taken a huge toll on her career, she says in the documentary, which is due to be released on June 25: “Every day, I have to admit, It’s been a struggle,” as shots show her getting help with her mobility.

Dion has remained largely out of the spotlight as she navigates her new life. Speaking to the Mirror before its release, she said: “This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me.

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have [realised] how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

Celine Dion has opened up for the first time about her diagnosis. Photo / Prime Video

In anticipation of the documentary, Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke said, “This documentary is a raw, intimate portrayal of a pivotal time in her personal life and career, pulling back the curtain on her journey as she overcomes an unthinkable diagnosis. It’s an [honour] to be trusted with her story, and we can’t wait to share it with Prime Video audiences around the world.”

Dion was diagnosed with ultra-rare stiff person syndrome in 2022, and was forced to cancel her European tour in February last year due to her ongoing battle with its symptoms.

Stiff person syndrome is a rare, progressive neurological disorder that can cause stiff muscles in the torso, arms and legs and affects about one in a million people.

Dion was left devastated when her music producer husband, Rene Angelil, died in 2016 at the age of 73 after they were married for 22 years.