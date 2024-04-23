Celine Dion says her dream now is to “live in the present”. Photo / AP

Celine Dion says her dream now is to “live in the present”. Photo / AP

Céline Dion has no idea when she will be able to get back to touring.

The My Heart Will Go On singer, 55, was left devastated when she was diagnosed with ultra-rare Stiff Person Syndrome, and was forced to cancel her European tour in February 2023 due to her ongoing battle with its symptoms.

She told the latest issue of Vogue France when asked if she would be back on stage: “I can’t answer that… because for four years I’ve been saying to myself that I’m not going back, that I’m ready, that I’m not ready.

“As things stand, I can’t stand here and say to you: ‘Yes, in four months.’

“I don’t know... my body will tell me. On the other hand, I don’t just want to wait.”

But Dion added she was sure her burning desire to fight back would never end.

She said: “It’s morally hard to live from day to day. It’s hard, I’m working very hard and tomorrow will be even harder. Tomorrow is another day.

“But there’s one thing that will never stop, and that’s the will. It’s the passion. It’s the dream. It’s the determination.”

Dion revealed in 2022 she was suffering SPS, and has said the thing she draws most strength from as she lives with the illness is the love of her kids.

She added when asked what helps her the most in the health fight: “Above all, the love of my family and my children, the love of the fans too, and the support of my team.

“People who suffer from SPS may not be lucky enough or have the means to have good doctors and good treatments. I have those means, and this is a gift. “What’s more, I have this strength within me. I know that nothing is going to stop me.”

Dion and her late husband René Angélil – who died aged 73 in 2016 from throat cancer – had three sons: René-Charles, 23, and 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.

The singer also said her dream now is to “live in the present” and insisted despite her health woes she considers herself “truly very lucky”.