That 90s Show trailer. Video / Netflix

The whole gang is back together!

The first trailer for That ‘90s Show - a sequel to the beloved That ’70s show - dropped this morning and in it fans got a glimpse at what they can expect from the series.

Following Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna’s (Laura Prepon) daughter, Leia (Callie Haverda), the 1995-based series looks to follow the teen as she visits her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) for the summer.

And no one is more excited about the visit than Kitty who tells Red: “The kids are going to want snacks”, to which he grumpily replies: “Don’t feed them Kitty, that’s how it started the first time.”

Listing off the food she is going to buy, Kitty enthusiastically says: “I am back, baby!”

Navigating family, friendship and laughter, fans will get to see all their favourite original characters including Jackie (Mila Kunis), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) in their next phase of life.

Faces old and new return to the iconic basement. Photo / Netflix

The trailer even gives a sneak peak at what that next phase will be for the OGs, with a snippet of Chez Fez - Fez’s own hair salon - and a heartwarming shot of Kelso and Jackie together.

Like any good sitcom though, there is a struggle for the characters to overcome and it takes form in Eric and Donna’s daughter becoming increasingly rebellious.

The trailer shows Leia making friends with a group of teens who, like in the original show experiment with a few substances, and shows one of the new cast telling Leia: “Instead of fitting in with everyone else, you found the people who don’t fit in.”

Eric, Donna and Kitty reunite in the new trailer. Photo / Netflix

In light of her rebellious streak, Eric, Donna, Red and Kitty sit around the iconic kitchen table to discuss what they are going to do and Eric says: “All I know, is that I’m going to love her and stand behind her, no matter what.”

Red, the witty father who fans came to love in the original show, replies by saying: “That is a great idea. Because when you stand behind your kids, it’s easier to put your foot in their a**.”

While fans will have to wait and see how the family deal with new challenges, one thing is for sure, the show will fill the nostalgic hole in our hearts.

That ‘90s Show will be streaming on Netflix from January 19.