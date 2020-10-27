Hugh Grant spills on Notting Hill sequel with Julia Roberts

It's been 20 years since Hugh Grant starred in the beloved classic Notting Hill, and now he's revealed his proposed sequel plot. Photo / Supplied

It's been 20 years since Hugh Grant starred in classic romcom Notting Hill, and now he's proposed a sequel.

The beloved 1999 film followed London bookstore owner William Thacker (Grant) who falls in love with famous movie star Anna Scott (Roberts).

The two develop an unlikely romance involving tabloid drama that later leads Roberts' character saying the iconic line: "I'm also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her."

Do you have a favorite character that you’ve played in your career? pic.twitter.com/FVeW4fWOwW — HBO (@HBO) October 26, 2020

In a Twitter Livestream to promote his new TV series The Undoing, the British actor explained his idea for a follow-up film.

"I would like to do a sequel to one of my own romantic comedies that shows what happened after one of those films ended," he explained.

"Really, to prove the terrible lie that they all were, that it was a happy ending.

"I'd like to do me and Julia and the hideous divorce that's ensued with really expensive lawyers, children involved in (a) tug of love, flood of tears. Psychologically scarred forever. I'd love to do that film."

Notting Hill made $364 million at the box office following its release, and nearly 20 years on, remains one of the most popular romantic comedies of all time.