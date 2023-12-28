How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent first Christmas together

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in October. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce’s families reportedly came together at his Kansas City mansion to celebrate Christmas together.

According to an insider who spoke to the Daily Mail, Taylor’s dad and mum Scott, 71, and Andrea, 65, and her brother Austin, 31, were in Kansas City to cheer on Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, at Arrowhead Stadium.

And despite the unfortunate loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, 20-14, the families reportedly had lots to celebrate, heading back to Kelce’s Kansas City mansion with his father, Ed Kelce, the insider claimed.

“Seeing their families together on such a special holiday was the best gift ever for Taylor,” the source told the outlet.

“She’s never had this happen before and it made the holiday the most meaningful one for her.”

Taylor Swift during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day. Photo / Getty Images

Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, whom Taylor has spent time with in the supporters box, was absent; she was in Philadelphia supporting her other son Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles.

However, she previously said she would fly to Kanas City after the holiday to spend time with “family, friends and Chiefs fans”.

Before the Christmas Day game began, the hit singer’s parents could be seen mingling with Travis’ father in the Chiefs’ suite, though it’s unclear if they had previously met or the trip was their first meeting.

Taylor and her mum were spotted in Santa hats while her dad kept warm in the team colours with a black and red puffer coat.

The singer’s brother, Austin, also joined his family in the suite and was spotted on the jumbotron in a full Santa costume.

While it’s the first time the public has seen the two families mixing, Taylor has spent time in the box previously with Travis’ family.

Kelce’s dad Ed told People magazine the singer was “a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman” whose intelligence “comes through right away”.

And the tight ends mum Donna told the Today show that meeting Swift “was okay”.

“I was in the boxes with her,” she said in October. “It’s another thing that’s amped up my life.”

Pop superstar Taylor Swift, left, and Donna Kelce, mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, get ready to watch the game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field, Arrowhead Stadium in October. Photo / via Getty Images











