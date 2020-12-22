How Donald Trump 'bullied' his way to get infamous Home Alone 2 cameo

Donald Trump made a brief cameo in the classic Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Photo / 20th Century Fox

It's one of the most popular movie series of all time, and now the cinematographer has revealed how President Donald Trump bullied his way into a cameo on Home Alone 2.

Trump secured an infamous appearance in the classic Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, which saw Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) once again separated from his family.

While accidentally getting on a plane to New York, the youngster found himself at the Plaza Hotel where he caused chaos.

But it was there he would bump into Trump in the lobby.

Trump owned the Plaza Hotel at the time.

Cinematographer Julio Macat has since opened up about how Trump managed to "photobomb" his way into making a cameo appearance.

"We shot at the Plaza Hotel, which at the time was run by Trump. He was such a ham."

Macat revealed they were staying at the hotel and filming for around 1.5 months, which gave Trump hundreds of moments to hang around the set and make himself known to crew.

Macat said one day Trump came through with his entourage and walked through the shot.

He explained it was common knowledge that if you filmed at a Trump property you'd have to give him a role.

"We filmed in their lobby and he was around, and he had to be in the movie, he had to photobomb the shoot one day, and came walking in with his entourage, and wanted to walk through the shot.

"Of course we said yes because we're filming in his hotel. As he does the shot, he turns the looks to the camera, so you could really see his face."

Director Chris Columbus spoke to Insider about Trump's cameo, claiming the current President bullied his way into a role.

"Trump said okay. We paid the fee, but he also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie.'

"So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened:

"People cheered when Trump showed up on screen. So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience.' But he did bully his way into the movie."