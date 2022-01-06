How Bond film Diamonds Are Forever made a fool of Sean Connery

A diamond smuggling investigation leads James Bond to Las Vegas. Video / Movieclips classic trailers via YouTube

George Lazenby – playing 007 in On Her Majesty's Secret Service – referred to Sean Connery as "the other fella". Connery, however, was less reverent about his temporary replacement. Connery told The Guardian that Lazenby had, by all accounts, behaved "like a prize s**t" during his short Bond tenure.

Even Lazenby would agree. Having blagged his way into the world's biggest film role, Lazenby went – in his own words – "out of control": firing off guns, chasing women, and falling in with hippies. He attended the OHMSS premiere with a shaggy beard (unbecoming of Bond) and quit the role. "I'd blown my shot at being a big famous movie star," Lazenby later said.

Released in 1969, On Her Majesty's Secret Service was successful, though it took decades for the film to be rightly appreciated as a Bond masterpiece. Perhaps OHMSS would have been a bigger contemporary hit with the real 007. "I have a feeling it would have been more profitable with someone else starring, like Sean Connery," said Bond producer Albert "Cubby" Broccoli.

Connery would return in 1971 for Diamonds Are Forever, his sixth and – so he insisted – final go as James Bond (though a decade later Connery learned to never say never again) which turns 50 this month.

OHMSS had gone off-piste with its new star and genre-shaking depth. It saw Bond both married and widowed in the space of 10 minutes. While most Bonds, well, climax with one last sexual conquest and a cheeky gag, OHMSS ends with Bond weeping over the body of his murdered wife, Tracy.

The crew shot Diamonds are Forever in Vegas for several weeks, assisted by casino owner Howard Hughes. Photo / Getty Images

Diamonds Are Forever marked a return to what felt like proper Bond: the glimmering title and Shirley Bassey theme tune, Goldfinger director Guy Hamilton, and – of course – Sean Connery. But when fans talk about Connery as the definitive James Bond, Diamonds Are Forever is very much not it – rather, it's a daft, overblown, Americanised Bond that competes with Pierce Brosnan's invisible car for 007's worst, weirdest moment in almost 60 years of screen adventures.

Getting Sean Connery back was no easy (or cheap) feat. Connery's relationship with the Bond producers, Cubby Broccoli and Harry Saltzman, had soured over money. On the set of his previous Bond film – You Only Live Twice – Connery had even demanded that Saltzman be removed from the set.

Connery might have thought Lazenby behaved like a prize s**t but he also knew "it wasn't all his fault" – a backhanded shot at the producers. Connery understood the pressures and demands of being James Bond. The acrimony between Connery and the producers was both public and personal. "I don't know whether it's part of the Scots mentality," said Roger Moore about the falling out, "but Sean seems to hold on to a grudge."

Other potential Bonds were scouted. The explorer Ranulph Fiennes had a five-minute interview. Roger Moore was discussed but was unavailable. Diamonds Are Forever came very close to having an American Bond: Burt Reynolds was suggested; Adam West had a meeting; and John Gavin – best known for his role in Psycho – was signed and even announced as the next James Bond.

But David Picker, an executive from United Artists – the Bond distributor and financial backer – wanted Sean Connery. He also understood Connery's distrust of Broccoli and Saltzman. The producers' money, he noted, had been renegotiated and increased during the early Bond films; Sean Connery's, however, had not.

Released in London on December 30, 1971, Diamonds Are Forever got mainly positive reviews despite the film's many flaws. Photo / Getty Images

Picker made Connery an offer: a $1.25 million fee, plus, a cut of the gross and a two-picture deal for any two projects of his choice. At one point, Ursula Andress – the original Bond girl – was dispatched to try and talk Connery back into the role. There were other conditions: Connery wouldn't have to speak to either producer (though they did make up) and he'd get an extra $145,000 for every week the production overran. He was no stranger to frustrating delays. "I've been frigged about too much on other Bond pictures," said Connery.

Taking just the very basics from Fleming's original novel – a story about Bond infiltrating a diamond-smuggling ring and heading to Las Vegas – Diamonds Are Forever went through some interesting (i.e. dreadful) story ideas. Goldfinger's twin brother was at one point set to appear – played again by Goldfinger actor Gert Fröbe. And the main thrust of the screenplay was inspired by a dream that Cubby Broccoli had about his friend – the reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes – being replaced by an imposter.

Scottish actor Sean Connery and American actress Jill St. John on the set of the James Bond film Diamonds Are Forever in 1971. Photo / Getty Images

In the film, Bond poses as a smuggler while Blofeld supplants billionaire Willard Whyte and builds a diamond-powered satellite laser. Tom Mankiewicz, a young American writer, was drafted in to redo the screenplay by Bond regular, Richard Maibaum. The comedy was deliberately ramped up and Connery approved – he was a fan of Mankiewicz and wanted the Diamonds script to be exaggerated.

If Goldfinger remains the gold-plated template for Bond films, On Her Majesty's Secret Service is a touchstone for when Bond tries to do things differently. For Your Eyes Only and Licence to Kill – darker, more serious entries from Roger Moore and Timothy Dalton – both call back to OHMSS. More recently, No Time to Die references OHMSS directly. "We have all the time in the world," says Daniel Craig's 007, echoing Lazenby's final words.

Diamonds Are Forever eschews OHMSS, without even a reference to Bond's murdered wife. Rather, it begins with a non-specific revenge mission, in which Bond kills (or so he thinks) Blofeld. From there, Diamonds Are Forever is a frothy runaround: an elevator fight with stuntman Joe Robinson that goes from gritty to Naked Gun-like fodder; Blofled (alive after all and now played by Charles Gray) slinking about in Dick Emery-style drag; an elephant winning the jackpot on a Vegas slot machine; two deadly gymnasts named Bambi and Thumper; and a moon buggy chase across the desert.

The most interesting part of the film are its gay henchmen, Mr Wint and Mr Kidd (played by Bruce Glover and Putter Smith). Photo / Getty Images

Most interesting are the film's gay henchmen, Mr Wint and Mr Kidd (played by Bruce Glover and jazz musician Putter Smith) – if only for how strangely they slot into the ultra-masculine Bond canon. "Audiences loved those villainous gays," said Cubby Broccoli.

In one scene, Mr Wint and Mr Kidd kill a crooked dentist by dropping a scorpion down the back of his shirt and walk off holding hands. They're also behind the film's one truly great sequence: stuffing Bond into a casket and almost cremating him alive – a rerun of Goldfinger's laser-between-the-legs scene.

A 2000 documentary, Inside Diamonds Are Forever, hailed the film for re-establishing Bond as "the classic British secret agent" – a reference to the near-miss of an American actor being cast. But Diamonds Are Forever feels American in a way that other Bonds don't.

With much of the film set in Las Vegas, production was forced to the US. Other filming was based at Universal. "I'm feeling very gloomy about having to go," said Cubby about the States. (Some of the film was also made back in Blighty to take advantage of the Eady Levy – an incentive for British filmmakers that essentially paid for Connery's monster fee.)

The film features a mostly American supporting cast. Country singer Jimmy Dean plays Willard Whyte (Connery dubbed Dean "the noisy American" and taught him how to play golf) and American glamourpuss Jill St John plays Bond's main squeeze, Tiffany Case. Legendary King Kong star Bruce Cabot nabbed a role and Sammy Davis Jr filmed a cameo that was ultimately cut.

Bond even drives one of the great American cars – a Ford Mustang Mach 1 – for the film's most iconic stunt. After a car chase through Vegas (Howard Hughes helped them shut down the strip for five nights), Bond escapes police capture by performing a right-sided wheelie through an alleyway.

The shot of the car entering the alleyway was performed on the Universal backlot, while the shot of the car exiting the alleyway was done by a second unit in Vegas.

When the American stuntmen couldn't perform the wheelie stunt, a French team was called in. The French drivers managed to do the wheelie but it did on the wrong side, meaning that when the footage was edited together, Bond enters the alley of his right-side wheels but exits on the left.

Director Guy Hamilton came up with a nifty-if-nonsensical solution – a quick car interior shot of Bond tipping the Mustang from its right to left wheels (despite being in the narrow alley – the reason for doing a wheelie in the first place).

The crew shot in Vegas for several weeks, assisted again by Broccoli's pal and casino owner Howard Hughes, and they gambled through the nights. Cubby Broccoli, an enthusiastic gambler, played baccarat and ­– according to Tom Mankiewicz – never won or lost less than $50,000.

Q actor Desmond Llewelyn had a sizable spin on the slot machines. In the film, Q has a signet ring that tricks the machines into paying out every time. After filming the scene, he was left with stacks of leftover money. "I put every coin back in and didn't win a bloody sausage," said Llewelyn. "So much for Q's gadgets."

Cubby and his wife Dana also lost out – they were robbed in their casino hotel room while they slept. The crew avoided a near-disaster during the shooting of the literally explosive climax, which was based on a disused oil rig off the coast of Oceanside, California.

Sean Connery and Lana Wood at the gambling table in Diamonds Are Forever, the crew gambled through the nights during shooting breaks. Photo / Getty Images

Guy Hamilton called for a final practice run of the scene – which involved both explosions and helicopters swirling around the rig – but the assistant director set off the explosions early. An expert helicopter narrowly avoided being caught in the flames. Hamilton was fuming but calmly made the best of it.

When the assistant pleaded with Hamilton, saying he was under immense pressure as assistant director, Hamilton replied: "I was the assistant director on The African Queen." Diamonds Are Forever saves one final wheeze for its last scene, when Bond dispatches Mr Wint and Mr Kidd.

It's easy to poke fun at the saucy japery of the Roger Moore era – I've called it "Carry on Roger" more than once – but even Rodge would raise an eyebrow at Sean bending over a camp henchman, jamming a bomb up his backside – with requisite Kenneth Williams-type face – then chucking him in the sea.

The film's greatest legacy, inarguably, is the title song – a top tier Bond belt-a-thon from Shirly Bassey. John Barry told Bassey about the (admittedly suggestive) lyrics: "Don't sing it about a diamond, sing it about a penis." Don Black, who wrote the lyrics, said: "I certainly didn't think of a penis when I wrote it, I was just thinking of diamonds."

Released in London on December 30, 1971, Diamonds Are Forever got positive reviews. "Diamonds, I think, comes close to being the ideal Bond film," said The Sunday Telegraph. "As fast, exciting, and ingenious as a live cartoon." "It's good to see Sean Connery back in the role," wrote The Evening Standard. "The elder statesman of espionage."

There was some debate about whether it was appropriate for families – particularly the smutty innuendo around Lana Wood's Bond girl, Plenty O'Toole. "Named after your father, perhaps," says Bond.

Guy Hamilton wasn't worried about kids hearing it. "If any 10-year-old understood it, then he was a dirty little bugger and there was nothing anybody could have done anyway," he said. Sean Connery worked his magic. Diamonds Are Forever made $43.8 million – nearly double the box office of On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

Connery admitted that he came back because "the money offered me was tremendous" but he donated his fixed fee of $1.25 million to his own charity, the Scottish International Education Trust. As noted by Bond film biographers Matthew Field and Ajay Chowdhury, what Connery made on his percentage of the gross remains a mystery.

Connery set the rumour mill in motion when he took Roger Moore to a preview screening. But Bond's flirtations with America weren't necessarily over. Cubby Broccoli said that Jon Gavin would be "eligible for the James Bond role when it comes up again" though he wanted Connery to do more films.

Connery himself wondered if Bond – just nine years in – had already run its course. "Possibly, I wouldn't know," he said in a BBC interview. "It's perfectly possible that the cycle has ended. I came back for the one, that was the understanding. I've got other things I want to do."