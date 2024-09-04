HBO star Matt Smith has hit out at sensitive modern audiences that have become reliant on “trigger warnings” before TV shows and movies.
While recently speaking with the Times, the House of the Dragon actor, 41, claimed giving viewers “trigger warnings” has left TV shows “dumbed-down”.
“Too much policing of stories and being afraid to bring them out because a climate is a certain way is a shame. I’m not sure I’m on board with trigger warnings,” Smith said.
“It’s okay to feel uncomfortable or provoked while looking at a painting or watching a play, but I worry everything’s being dialled and dumbed down.
“We’re telling audiences they’re going to be scared before they’ve watched something,” he stated.