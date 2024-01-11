As Neon introduces ad plans, we look at the pros and cons of streaming services available to Kiwis. Photo / 123rf

As Neon introduces ad plans, we look at the pros and cons of streaming services available to Kiwis. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

They used to be few and far between, but nowadays it seems there are so many streaming services that it’s difficult to decide which one to sign up to. So, which streaming service should you invest in?

Do you choose Disney+ for the kids? Put up with Neon’s newly introduced ads for the iconic HBO titles, or stick with the old trusty Netflix? There are only so many free trials to go around after all. Or do you pull out a wildcard, stick it to the man and roll with ThreeNow or TVNZ+?

Do we even need to make a choice or should we live our most boujee life and complain about the consequences and our credit card bill later? The latter feels more like my journey and if it’s yours as well, buckle up.

Here are the pros and cons of the top streaming services available to Kiwis:

Disney +

Disney+ is perfect for fans of the Kardashians. Photo / The Kardashians

Price: $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year

Ads: No

Captions: Yes

Pros: If you have little kids or teens, this streaming platform is perfect for the whole family. Watch old Disney favourites like Hannah Montana or indulge in newbies like The Mandalorian. It also has plenty of family friendly movies and once the kids go to bed, there are even some addictive adult titles like Grey’s Anatomy and Criminal Minds. Binge away, family. Binge away.

Cons: While there are what feels like millions of things to watch on here, the streaming service does feel more directed towards children. Disney adults - who are likely still mourning not getting Taylor Swift tickets - might also find their most beloved titles here.

Netflix

The Crown Season six focuses on Harry, William, and Charles. Photo / Keith Bernstein, Netflix

Price: $12.99 - $24.99 per month with extra member spots an additional $7.99 p/m

Ads: No

Captions: Yes

Pros: Other than being one of the founding fathers of streaming platforms, Netflix has really upped its game when it comes to content. Recent titles have found themselves at the Oscars, and rarely a day goes by where one of its shows isn’t being talked about in the media - looking at you, The Crown. So, yeah. Netflix and chill because there are no ads, it’s still semi-reasonably priced and it’s got some great titles.

Cons: The platform saw a huge change in 2023, meaning you now have to pay an extra $7.99 for any additional members instead of just throwing around your password like the generous individual you are. Not to mention you can spend literally hours searching for something to watch and it isn’t until two hours have passed, your popcorn bowl is empty, it’s 10pm and you’ve concluded that Netflix looks bright and shiny but really just has a lot of lame shows and Hallmark-style movies. I said what I said.

Apple TV+

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Nick Mohammed in Ted Lasso.

Price: $12.99 per month

Ads: No

Captions: Yes

Pros: Ted Lasso. It’s the only reason you should get this subscription. Binge Ted Lasso and you will find your zest for life again. Okay, now that my editor has stopped looking over my shoulder, Apple TV+ has actually invested an eyewatering sum of money into creating its own unique content and based on what it has already released, eg The Morning Show, the promise of more goodies should be a good enough sell.

Cons: You’ll probably only sign up for this service because you got a free trial and forgot to cancel your subscription, but now there is that one show on there you simply cannot give up. Been there.

Neon

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us.

Price: $12.99 - $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year

Ads: Yes

Captions: Yes

Pros: Neon is an underdog in the world of streaming platforms. It looks kind of rough around the edges, but didn’t Mum always say “don’t judge a streaming platform by its landing page”? After partnering with HBO, it’s provided us with attention-grabbing shows like Euphoria, The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, The White Lotus and way too many more to count. Plus with titles like Bluey and Paw Patrol, even your little ones will love it.

Cons: If your very specific New Years resolution was to save every buck you possibly can and watch as minimal ads as possible in 2024, Neon may not be the most ideal service for you. This week the streaming service introduced ads to their plans. The basic plan is now the basic with ads plan and will feature ads both during video playback and on pause, while the standard and annual plans - both of which have seen price hikes this week - will include introducing exit-able ads. It’s good news for kids though as all kids’ content is ad-free.

TVNZ+

Meghann Fahy as Sutton, Katie Stevens as Jane, and Aisha Dee as Kat in the Bold Type.

Price: Free

Ads: Yes

Captions: Yes

Pros: Other than the fact that it’s free and we are in a literal recession, TVNZ+ has exceeded expectations with its world-class streaming offering. Where Netflix let me down by not streaming the latest season of the Bold Type, trusty TVNZ+ picked it up and even stole back Love Island UK in a move that made them totally our type on paper. With hundreds of movies, documentaries, TV shows and even the news, it’s really ticking all boxes.

Cons: It does have ads and if you’re in your Anna Delvey “I don’t have time for this” era then there’s that. But otherwise, I have no beef with TVNZ+.

ThreeNow

Welcome to the "Married At First Sight is our guilty pleasure" fan club.

Price: Free

Ads: Yes

Captions: Yes

Pros: ThreeNow has some undeniable must-watch titles including Married At First Sight Australia, The Real Housewives, NCIS, Below Deck and how can we forget Kiwi favourites 7Days and Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee? As well as movies, the ability to watch live TV, and the ultimate selling point - it’s free, the platform comes in as a top contender for Kiwis.

Cons: Despite having some iconic titles, the ThreeNow platform doesn’t have a massive selection of shows and films to choose from and our resident NZ Herald movie buff says it’s somewhat “niggly” to operate.

SkyGo

Watch Billions on Sky Go and other much loved titles.

Price: Anyone can sign up for a free Sky Go account to access content from Sky’s free-to-air channel Prime. However, since your Sky Go access mirrors your Sky subscription, if you would like to access other TV, sport and movie content you’ll need a Sky subscription which starts at $19.49 per month.

Ads: Yes, but only if you’re streaming live TV

Captions: Yes

Pros: You get access to plenty of local and international movies and TV shows - and you’re even able to watch Prime TV (now Sky Open) with the app, so there is something for literally everyone. Watch it on your TV, watch it on the app and in what may be the coolest part of all, you can record live shows so you won’t miss any wow-worthy moments. Wow.

Cons: This subscription service isn’t for the commitment-phobic. To gain access to most of the content on SkyGo, you have to subscribe to Sky and that means a Sky Box in your living room and a cancellation process that requires one month’s notice and the return of Sky equipment.

YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium plans start at $10.49 per month. Photo / Getty Images

Price: $10.49 - $29.99 per month

Ads: No

Captions: Yes

Pros: If music is your journey, especially club remixes you can’t get on Spotify or Apple Music, then this is the streaming platform for you. As well as being able to utilise background play, have music and videos playing while you’re not actively using the app, you can enjoy Coachella from the comfort of your own home by watching an ad-free Livestream. Pass the glitter, it’s festival time.

Cons: I’m going to be honest with you, I didn’t even know YouTube had a subscription service let alone what it did and maybe that’s on me, but maybe it’s poor marketing? Maybe it’s Maybelline?

Prime Video

Alan Ritchson (right) stars as Jack Reacher in Reacher.

Price: $8 per month

Ads: No

Captions: Yes

Pros: Other than it being almost the same price as a large oat milk flat white, it’s full of shows that make you want to curl up in bed with a bowl of popcorn and binge. We’re talking Citadel, The Summer I Turned Pretty and Dead Ringers. Oh, and you have access to all the other perks that come with Amazon like music, fitness and gaming apps. You can parkour around them all!

Cons: It’s not the easiest service to use and there are a bunch of titles unavailable in New Zealand, not to mention the streaming service is introducing ads in the US, the UK, Germany and Canada early this year, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia later in the year so it’s possible Kiwis could be the next country to see the change - unless you pay a small fee to ensure you stay ad-free.

Lillie Rohan is an Auckland-based reporter covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2020. She specialises in all things relationships and dating, Kiwi celebs we can’t help but love and TV shows you simply cannot miss out on.