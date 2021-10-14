Home Sweet Home Alone releases first trailer, Macaulay Culkin addresses reboot rumours

The trailer for Disney+’s all-new adventure comedy “Home Sweet Home Alone” is here! Video / 20th Century Studios

Chaos and shenanigans will reign again.

Disney has revealed the first trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone, a sort-of-remake of the 1990 Macaulay Culkin barnstormer.

It's only sort-of because while it will follow the original storyline beat-for-beat, Devin Ratray, who played Kevin's brother Buzz in the 1990 Home Alone, appears in the trailer as a cop with McCallister embroidered on his jacket, which means this story is set in a universe where Buzz exists.

But there will be no Macaulay Culkin cameo, despite earlier reports suggesting he would reprise his role. Culkin today took to Twitter to deny that he will be in the film, but he did wish everyone "the best of luck".

Hey y'all. Just a heads up since I've been getting this question a lot today:

I am NOT in the new Home Alone reboot.



I wish all involved the best of luck though. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) October 13, 2021

The new film stars Jojo Rabbit breakout star Archie Yates as Max Mercer, the kid left behind by his frantic parents as the family jets off to Tokyo for Christmas holiday.

By the time mum Carol (Aisling Bea) realises Max is missing, the cheeky youngster is already making the most of his time alone. Much like Catherine O'Hara in the original, she will move heaven and earth to get back to him.

Meanwhile, two would-be criminals Pam (Ellie Kemper) and Jeff (Rob Delaney) decide to target the Mercers' home, unaware of the small mastermind of mayhem who resides within.

The movie also stars Ally Maki, Kenan Thompson, Chris Parnell, Pete Holmes and Timothy Simons.

Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern were in the first two Home Alone movies but didn't return for the follow-ups, Home Alone 3, Home Alone 4 and Home Alone: The Holiday Heist.

• Home Sweet Home Alone will stream on Disney+ on November 12