Kate Richie has made an unexpected announcement on air. Photo / Instagram

Actor and radio host Kate Ritchie has surprised fans with a surprising announcement concerning her future on Nova’s Kate, Tim and Joel Drive Show.

The 43-year-old former soap star revealed in an emotional post to Instagram Thursday she would be stepping away from the radio show after a “hectic” year.

She told fans she had decided to take a break to allow “more time for myself and my family to re-energise”.

Her break however will only be temporary, with the star promising to return to the programme in 2023.

“As some of you may have heard from me on the show today, this past year has been hectic for my family and I. I have had much change, like many of you, in a short space of time and it has taken its toll,” her post read.

“So I’ve made the decision to take a short break to have more time for myself and my family to re-energise.”

She also paid tribute to her Nova show and the team behind it.

“I am so proud that our Nova show, with Tim and Joel and the team, is just powering along, going from strength to strength. We love you, our listeners and you seem to put up with us! I will return to Nova’s Kate, Tim & Joel Drive Show in the New Year.

“Thank you to the team, to Nova and to all of our fabulous listeners for your support and understanding. Although it’s only going to be for a short time, I will miss you all. See you for a game of Quick Draw in 2023.”

In an official statement shared to the Nova website, Ritchie detailed the “hectic” year that left her desperate for a break.

“And as you may have guessed, I invest a lot of emotional energy into everything I do, my work, and my family especially and the last few months I have been working on radio, I’ve been returning to TV and in my spare time, I even wrote a children’s book,” she said.

“So, it’s simple, like some of you, I imagine, I’m tired and I just need a break for a short while and have more time for me, and for my family to re-energise. I have spoken with the bosses at Nova, and they have graciously agreed that this is a good time to take the break, as we approach the end of the year.”

Nova Entertainment CEO Peter Charlton threw his support behind Ritchie taking an extended break.

“Kate is a talented broadcaster and a respected member of the Kate, Tim & Joel and Nova Network team,” he said in a statement.

“We are very supportive of Kate’s decision to take some time for herself and her family. We look forward to welcoming her back in the new year.”