Home Alone actor Devin Ratray is under investigation for alleged sexual assault. Photos / Disney, Getty Images

New York authorities are reportedly investigating an allegation of rape against Home Alone actor Devin Ratray.

After the actor's arrest last year on domestic violence charges, a woman named Lisa Smith contacted prosecutors about a report she filed in 2017 accusing him of rape, reports CNN.

Police said the case had not been investigated at the time because they thought Smith did not want to press charges against Ratray.

Ratray played Kevin McCallister's mean older brother Buzz in Home Alone. Photo / Disney

She told CNN she was "devastated" that authorities did not investigate her allegation and described the night she was allegedly assaulted by Ratray.

Smith said she knew him prior to the night of the alleged assault on September 21, 2017. That evening, she, her brother, a friend and the actor met for a drink and went to Ratray's Manhattan apartment, where she believes she was drugged with a drink he prepared.

"I remember waking up and I couldn't move. I couldn't really open my eyes, but I could hear what was happening and I could feel what was happening. I knew that the other two people were gone and I was still on the couch," Smith told CNN.

New York City's police department told People in a statement, "The NYPD takes sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors."

The actor has not yet been charged in connection to the allegations. CNN reports that he denied the allegations on a phone call with the outlet.

It comes after his arrest in 2021 for allegedly attempting to strangle his then-girlfriend. He was charged with domestic assault and battery according to online court records.

Ratray pleaded not guilty to those charges and is expected to appear in court in October.