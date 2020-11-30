Website of the Year
Premium
Entertainment

Hollywood's obituary, the sequel. Now streaming

13 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Brooks Barnes

In the 110-year history of the American film industry, never has so much upheaval arrived so quickly and on so many fronts.

"Hollywood's like Egypt: full of crumbled pyramids. It'll never come back. It'll just

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.