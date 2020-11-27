Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

I'm streaming of a Neon Christmas (and Netflix, Amazon, Acorn, Apple, Disney ...)

10 minutes to read

Best of the streams; Borat 2 on Amazon Prime Video, The Undoing on Neon and The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Karl Puschmann
By:

Karl Puschmann is a senior entertainment writer and columnist for the New Zealand Herald.

'Tis the season to be streaming, fa-la-la-la-la etc etc. But there's much more out there then just the two biggies of Neon and Netflix. A deluge of streaming services have flooded into this space this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.