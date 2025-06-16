Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Hollywood star Kevin Costner, 70, says retirement not on his agenda

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Kevin Costner says that at 70 he is still looking for projects that will "satisfy" him and give pleasure to others. Photo / Getty Images

Kevin Costner says that at 70 he is still looking for projects that will "satisfy" him and give pleasure to others. Photo / Getty Images

Kevin Costner won’t retire.

The 70-year-old actor insisted giving up work isn’t something he will even think about doing because he is always curious to find something else to do.

He told People magazine: “I don’t even think about retiring, because I’ll just move to the next thing that captures

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment