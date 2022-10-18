Lewis Capaldi has announced two New Zealand tour dates for 2023. Photo / Supplied

Get ready to re-live all your break-ups New Zealand because hit singer Lewis Capaldi has announced he is coming back to Aotearoa for the first time since 2020.

The Before You Go singer announced this morning that he is making his long-awaited return to the country next year with not one but two shows taking place in Auckland on July 18 and Wellington July 19.

Taking to Twitter the singer told fans, "BROKEN BY DESIRE TO BE HEAVENLY SENT. ~ my brand new album : may 19th 2023 ~ pre-order right now for pre-sale access to the 2023 WORLD TOUR!! finally coming to see you all again!!"

BROKEN BY DESIRE TO BE HEAVENLY SENT 🥀



~ my brand new album : may 19th 2023 ~



pre-order right now for pre-sale access to the 2023 WORLD TOUR!! finally coming to see you all again!! 🌍 x



pre-order 👉 https://t.co/p67jgEQNbo pic.twitter.com/kKlzC3cGrJ — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) October 18, 2022

With the Scottish singer-songwriter's new album Broke By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent set to be released in May next year, Capaldi will arrive in the country with a series of new – and no doubt – heart-wrenching songs from the new album as well as crowd favourites.

Capaldi made his return to the music world in September with the release of his new single Forget Me which quickly hit the top of the charts becoming his third consecutive UK number-one hit.

The Someone You Loved singer last released music in 2019 with his album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent — which peaked at number three on the Official New Zealand Top 40 Albums and included the breakup ballads Before You Go and Someone You Loved.

The hit album sold over 10 million copies worldwide and propelled the star from bedroom musician to global superstar. Known for his down-to-earth attitude and sense of humour, Capaldi can be expected to charm Kiwi crowds once again with his live shows in July.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Lewis Capaldi

Where: Auckland July 18, Wellington July 19

Tickets: Pre-sale from 9am Thursday, October 27. General sale from 9am Friday, October 28